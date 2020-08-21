Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pegasus Entertainment : EXTENSION OF THE PLACING PERIOD UNDER THE PLACING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PLACING OF BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

EXTENSION OF THE PLACING PERIOD

UNDER THE PLACING AGREEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE PLACING OF BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Transmit Entertainment Limited (the "Company") dated 24 February 2020 (the "Announcement") regarding the proposed placing of Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to HK$150,000,000 pursuant to the Placing Agreement. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Having considered that the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has obstructed the completion of financing activities in the past six months, including the Placing as contemplated under the Placing Agreement, on 21 August 2020, the Company has decided and entered into an extension agreement (the "Extension Agreement") with the Placing Agent, pursuant to which it was agreed that the termination date of the Placing Period shall be extended from 23 August 2020 to 23 February 2021 (the "Extension").

Save for the amendment to the Placing Period pursuant to the Extension Agreement, all other terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

- 1 -

The Directors consider that the terms of the Extension Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Extension is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By Order of the Board

Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang, Johnson

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises

  1. three executive directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson (Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu and Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick; and (ii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 08:55:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Availability of the 2020 interim financial report
AQ
05:19aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : Developments portföljbolag OssDsign rapporterar positiva interimresultat från studie i patienter med bendefekter i munhålan
PU
05:19aResults of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 21, 2020
PU
05:19aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : publishes Interim Report for the first half of the financial year 2020
PU
05:19aKARRIE INTERNATIONAL : Precautionary measures for the annual general meeting to be held on 28 august 2020
PU
05:19aJIU RONG : Further information to the audited annual results announcement
PU
05:19aJune
PU
05:19aCOMPLETION OF CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Acquisition of the remaining equity interest in parkson credit sdn bhd
PU
05:19aMAYNE PHARMA : 2020 Full Year Media Release
PU
05:16aANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Silicon Metal Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Demand For Aluminum-silicon Alloys to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
2BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
3NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : Multiple-Sclerosis Drug Kesimpta Gets FDA Approval
4WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : Sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering ..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Mexico to get at least 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine to test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group