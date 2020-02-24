Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pegasus Entertainment : PLACING OF BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:19am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

PLACING OF BONDS

Placing Agent

PLACING OF BONDS

On 24 February 2020, the Placing Agent and the Company entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Placing Agent conditionally agreed to procure, on a best efforts basis, the Placees to subscribe in cash for the Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$150,000,000 during the Placing Period.

The Placing is subject to, among others, the fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent set out in the Placing Agreement. Accordingly, the Placing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

- 1 -

INTRODUCTION

On 24 February 2020, the Placing Agent and the Company entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Placing Agent conditionally agreed to procure, on a best efforts basis, the Placees to subscribe in cash for the Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$150,000,000 during the Placing Period. The principal terms of the Placing Agreement are summarised below:

THE PLACING AGREEMENT

Placing Agent

: Royston Securities Limited

To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and

belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the

date of this announcement, each of the Placing Agent and its

ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of

the Company and connected persons of the Company.

Placees

: The Bonds will be placed to the Placees who and whose

ultimate beneficial owners shall be third parties independent

of the Company and connected persons of the Company.

Placing Period

: The period commencing from the date of the Placing

Agreement and terminating on the date falling on the

expiration of six (6) months from the date of the Placing

Agreement (or such later time and date as the Company and

the Placing Agent may agree in writing).

Closing

: The Bonds will be issued in tranches. Each Closing shall

take place after the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be)

of all Conditions Precedent (or such other date as may be

agreed in writing between the parties) and within five (5)

Business Days upon serving the completion notice for each

tranche of issue. In any event, no Closing Date shall be later

than the Long Stop Date.

- 2 -

CONDITIONS PRECEDENT

The obligations of the Placing Agent to procure the Placees to subscribe for the Bonds from the Company are subject to the fulfilment (or waiver) of the following Conditions Precedent:

  1. all the Company's warranties in the Placing Agreement being true, complete, accurate and not misleading in all material respects, and the Company having performed and complied in all respects with all of its agreements, undertakings, obligations or conditions under the Transaction Documents to which it is a party that are required to be performed or complied with on or before the relevant Closing Date for such tranche of issue;
  2. as of the date of the Placing Agreement and the relevant Closing Date for such tranche of issue, there being no material adverse change in the Principal Business, operations, Properties, conditions (financial or otherwise), or prospects of the Group nor the happening of events which may have a material adverse effect;
  3. the Company having duly attended to and carried out all procedures that are required under the respective laws of its relevant jurisdiction in connection with the Transaction Documents to which it is a party and the transactions contemplated thereby;
  4. all consents and approvals of, notices to and filings or registrations with any governmental authority, or any other person required, or pursuant to any contract binding on the Company or to which the Company or its assets are subject or bound, in connection with the execution, delivery or performance by the Company of the Transaction Documents to which it is a party or the consummation of the transactions contemplated herein, if any, having been duly obtained or made each in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Placing Agent, complying with the applicable laws and remaining in full force and effect and not withdrawn; and

- 3 -

  1. there being no governmental authority or other person that has:
    1. requested any information in connection with or instituted or threatened any action or investigation to restrain, prohibit or otherwise challenge the issue of the Bonds by the Company or the other transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents to which the Placing Agent is a party;
    2. proposed or enacted any applicable laws which would prohibit, materially restrict or materially delay the issue of the Bonds by the Company or the other transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents to which the Placing Agent is a party and/or the operation of any Group Company after the relevant Closing for such tranche of issue.

The obligations of the Company to complete the transactions under the Placing Agreement are subject to the fulfilment (or waiver) of the condition that all of the Placing Agent's warranties in the Placing Agreement being true, complete, accurate and not misleading on or before the relevant Closing Date for such tranche of issue.

TERMINATION

The Placing Agent may, by notice in writing to the Company, terminate the Placing Agreement at any time in any of the following circumstances:

  1. if any of the Conditions Precedent has not been fulfilled, or waived by the Placing Agent before the Long Stop Date;
  2. if there shall have come to the notice of the Placing Agent any breach of, or any event rendering untrue, incomplete, inaccurate or misleading in any respect, any of the Company's warranties in the Placing Agreement;
  3. if there is any breach by the Company of any covenant or agreement in the Transaction Documents;

- 4 -

  1. if at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on the relevant Closing Date for such tranche of issue, there develops, occurs or comes into force:
    1. any new law or regulation or any change (whether or not permanent) or development (whether or not permanent) involving a prospective change in existing laws or regulations or the interpretation or application thereof by any court or other competent authority which is or is reasonably likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is reasonably likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or
    2. any event, or series of events beyond the reasonable control of the Placing Agent involving Hong Kong, the PRC or Cayman Islands, or the declaration by Hong Kong, the PRC or Cayman Islands of war or a state of emergency or calamity or crisis; or
    3. any change or development in local, national or international financial, political, economic, legal, military, industrial, fiscal, regulatory, currency or market conditions which is or is reasonably likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is reasonably likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or
    4. any change or development in local, national or international securities market conditions or currency exchange rates or exchange controls which is or is reasonably likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or
    5. any suspension of dealings in the Shares for consecutive twenty (20) trading days during the Placing Period whatsoever (other than as a result of the Placing or in connection with the clearance of any announcement relating to any bona fide notifiable or connected transactions or otherwise required under the Listing Rules); or

- 5 -

    1. any moratorium, suspension, restriction or limitation on trading in shares or securities generally on the Stock Exchange due to exceptional financial circumstances or otherwise at any time prior to the relevant Closing Date for such tranche of issue which is or is reasonably likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or
  2. there is any change, or any development involving a prospective change, in or affecting the business, general affairs, management, prospects, assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity, results of operations or position, financial or otherwise, of the Group (other than those already disclosed to the public on or before the date of the Placing Agreement) as a whole which is or is reasonably likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE BONDS

Principal terms of the Bonds are summarised below:

Aggregate Principal

: Up to HK$150,000,000

Amount

Denomination

: Denominated in Hong Kong dollars and the issue of Bonds

of an aggregate principal amount of not less than

HK$500,000 and subsequent issue for integral multiples of

HK$500,000 each thereof.

Interest

: 6.5% per annum (calculated on a 365-day per year basis)

accrued from and including the date of issue to and

including the date immediately preceding the Maturity Date,

payable semi-annually in advance, from and including the

date of issue of the Bonds.

- 6 -

Maturity Date

: The date falling on the first anniversary of the date of first

issue of the Bonds (the Company may elect to extend the

maturity date to the second anniversary of the date of first

issue of the Bonds).

Event of Default

: If any of the events of default as described in the terms and

conditions of the Bonds occurs, a Bondholder may give

notice in writing to the Company that the Bonds are

immediately due and repayable, and upon any such notice

being given to the Company, the Bonds will immediately

become due and repayable at their principal amount together

with all accrued interest if the Company fails to rectify the

situation within 10 Business Days after receiving the notice

from any Bondholder.

Status of Bonds

:

The Bonds constitute direct, unconditional and

unsubordinated obligations of the Company and rank pari

passu and without any preference among themselves, and

the payment obligations of the Company under the Bonds

shall, save for such exceptions as may be provided by

applicable legislations, at all times rank at least equally with

all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated

obligations of the Company.

Transferability

: The Bonds shall only be transferred to professional

investors and may be transferred in whole multiples of

HK$500,000 and shall only be transferred to professional

investors (as defined in the SFO). The Bonds may not be

transferred to any resident from Cayman Islands.

Listing

:

No application will be made for the listing of the Bonds.

The terms of Bonds were determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agent with reference to the prevailing market conditions.

- 7 -

REASONS FOR THE PLACING AND USE OF PROCEEDS

The Group is principally engaged in diversified culture-related businesses including (i) film and TV series production and distribution; (ii) film exhibition; and (iii) others, including post-production, advertising, marketing and publication businesses, internet and pan entertainment businesses and other revenue.

Assuming the Bonds are subscribed in full, the maximum gross proceeds from the Placing will be HK$150,000,000. The net proceeds from the Placing (after deducting the Placing Fee and other related costs and expenses) will be used by the Company for (i) general working capital, (ii) financing its general corporate purposes (including repayment and/or prepayment of any indebtedness owed by the Group or any other member of the Group), and (iii) applying towards investment in the Principal Business.

The Board considers that the Placing provides a suitable opportunity to raise capital for the Group. In addition, the Placing will not result in any dilution effect on the shareholding of the existing Shareholders.

In view of the above, the Directors consider that the Placing provides a good opportunity to strengthen the Company's financial position and the terms of the Placing are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Placing is subject to, among others, the fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent set out in the Placing Agreement. Accordingly, the Placing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

- 8 -

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Bondholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Bonds whose name is registered in the

register of Bondholders

"Bonds"

the fixed coupon unsecured and unsubordinated bonds, each

in a minimum denomination of HK$500,000 and in integral

multiples of HK$500,000 above HK$500,000, to be issued

by the Company to the Placees at Closing pursuant to the

Placing Agreement and each Bonds Instrument, and in the

aggregate principal amount of up to HK$150,000,000 with a

term of one year and extendable for another year as the

Company may elect

"Bonds Instrument"

the instrument by way of deed poll executed by the

Company creating and constituting each Bond

"Business Day(s)"

a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday on

which commercial banks are opened for business in Hong

Kong, Cayman Islands and the PRC

"Closing"

the closing of the subscription for the Bonds of a tranche of

the Bonds

"Closing Date"

the date on which a Closing takes place for each relevant

tranche

"Company"

Transmit Entertainment Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

whose Shares are listed on the Stock Exchange

- 9 -

"Conditions Precedent"

the conditions precedent for the subscription of the Bonds

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company from time to time

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries, and a "Group Company"

means each member of the Group

"HK$" or "Hong Kong

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

dollar"

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Listing Rules"

Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange (as modified, supplemented or amended from

time to time)

"Long Stop Date"

the last day of the Placing Period

"Maturity Date"

the maturity date of the Bonds and any such other dates as

mutually agreed in writing by the Company and the Placing

Agent

"Placees"

any professional investor (as defined in the SFO), except

residents of Cayman Islands, whom the Placing Agent has

procured to subscribe for any of the Bonds on a best efforts

basis pursuant to the Placing Agreement

"Placing"

the placing by or on behalf of the Placing Agent of the

Bonds on a best effort basis during the Placing Period

pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set out in

the Placing Agreement

"Placing Agent"

Royston Securities Limited, a corporation licensed to carry

out type 1 (dealing in securities), type 4 (advising on

securities), type 9 (asset management) regulated activities

under the SFO

- 10 -

"Placing Agreement"

the placing agreement dated 24 February 2020 and entered

into by and between the Company and the Placing Agent in

relation to the Placing

"Placing Period"

the period commencing upon the execution of the Placing

Agreement and terminating on the date falling on the

expiration of six (6) months from the date of the Placing

Agreement (or such later time and date as the Company and

the Placing Agent may agree in writing)

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of

this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region and Taiwan

"Principal Business"

the principal business activities carried out by any Group

Company as of the date of this announcement are (i) film

and TV series production, distribution and licensing of film

rights; (ii) film exhibition; (iii) other businesses

"Properties"

the properties owned by the Group Companies in Hong

Kong, the PRC and the rest of the world

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong) (as modified, supplemented or amended

from time to time)

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Shares"

the ordinary share(s) of par value HK$0.0025 each in the

share capital of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 11 -

"Transaction Documents"

the Placing Agreement, the Bonds Instrument and any other

documents relating to the transactions contemplated therein

which may be entered into from time to time and designated

as such with the agreement of the Company, the Placing

Agent and/or the Placees

"%"

per cent

By Order of the Board

Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang, Johnson

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three executive directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson (Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu and Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick; and (ii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

- 12 -

Disclaimer

Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aNORTHERN TRUST : Makes Strategic Appointment to Drive Growth in its Alternatives Fund Business
BU
04:24aPLANT HEALTH CARE : Results of Placing and Subscription
PU
04:24aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :updates on worksite accident at pie (exit to tampines expressway)
PU
04:24aGLOBALDATA : Ford's European unit points the way for Ford turnaround
PU
04:24aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :fsl trust announces disposal of vessel
PU
04:24aBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
04:24aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Move to Semi-Annual Reporting of Financial Results
PU
04:24aLATVIJAS JÛRAS MEDICÎNAS CENTRS : Latvian Maritime Medical Center raises turnover 8.9% in 2019
AQ
04:24aTECK RESOURCES : The blockade stays put and Teck withdraws; In The News for Feb. 24
AQ
04:24aROCHE : Beximco Signs Contract With Mylan for Distribution in Bangladesh
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group