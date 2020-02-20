Pegasus Entertainment : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Transmit Entertainment Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 February 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information to the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (the "Interim Period"), the Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company in a range of approximately HK$15 million to HK$25 million for the Interim Period as compared to the net profit of approximately HK$46.5 million for the corresponding interim period in 2018.