Pegasus Group Holdings : Engages Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, to Be Their New Brand Ambassador

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Group Holdings, a technology infrastructure company specializing in renewable energy projects, today announced that Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, will serve as the company's Brand Ambassador.

Pegasus Group Holdings, in partnership with Plus Minus Power (PMP), will develop and operate an off-grid renewable energy data center nicknamed "The Hive". The Hive's microgrid will occupy 717 acres just south of Kingman, AZ on Interstate 40, just north of the Griffith Energy Facility.

Pegasus is honored to have the Duchess serve as their Brand Ambassador, where her support will include initiating and nurturing the company's philanthropic endeavors.

The Duchess, stated, "Pegasus Group Holdings and Plus Minus Power have embarked on an extraordinary journey ahead and I am proud to be part of the forthcoming adventure and assist in any way that I can." The Duchess added, "The team at Pegasus Group Holdings is a talented and knowledgeable group with whom I am proud to associate. Dan Briggs, Jay Bloom, M. Alberto Ramirez and Michael Evers are visionaries, changing an industry through innovation and creativity."

M. Alberto Ramirez, a fellow partner and Board Member of Pegasus Group Holdings, said, "We are privileged and honored to have the Duchess as our Brand Ambassador, she works tirelessly to help better the lives of those around the globe who are most in need. The Duchess's insight, support and experiences are expected to prove invaluable in the company's continued growth."

Michael Evers, a partner in Pegasus Group Holdings, said, "We are extremely excited and proud of our relationship with the Duchess. The Duchesses' vast experience and global reach will inevitably prove to be instrumental to the continued future growth of Pegasus Group Holdings."

Dan Briggs, President and CEO of Pegasus Group Holdings, said, "It is an incredible honor to have the association with Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York."

ABOUT PEGASUS GROUP HOLDINGS

Pegasus Group Holdings is a holding company that owns and operates renewable energy based hyperscale data center ecosystems for enterprise colocation, differentiated multi-cloud, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, disaster recovery services and off-site data storage solutions for a variety of corporate clients. Tenants may include cryptocurrency miners, medical companies providing human genome mapping sequencing, movie studies rendering 3D feature films, as well as disaster recovery and data storage services. Any remaining power can be transferred into the national or local power grids.

ABOUT PLUS MINUS POWER

Plus Minus Power creates, manages, maintains and monetizes renewable energy to help change the way people use and store energy. PMP is dedicated to ever improving the state of the art in the energy sector. PMP owns and builds micro grids for storage solutions and energy efficiencies to meet power needs. The Company collaborates to create advanced IOT deployments utilizing proprietary solar generators in a rapidly developing field. PMP continues to build and create new product as they revolutionize the ability for people to reduce their grid dependencies and become self-consumers of their own energy generation.

