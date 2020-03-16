Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR PASSENGERS TRAVELLING TO NORTH CYPRUS (TRNC / KKTC)

According to the announcement made by the authorities of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC), several restrictions have been imposed on passengers travelling to TRNC. Within the scope of these restrictions, only the following passengers will be permitted to enter TRNC:

1. Citizens of TRNC,

2. Passengers who have a residence permit or a work permit for TRNC and who are not citizens of one of the 71 countries below, and,

3. Passengers who are officially registered at TRNC universities and are not citizens of one of the 71 countries below.

China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, USA, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Hong Kong, Belgium, Singapore, Austria, Qatar, Bahrain, Nigeria , Cameroon, Ghana, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Congo, Central African Republic, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Mortinia, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Jordan and Lebanon.