Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : Important Announcement About Our European Flights

03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Travel Restrictions to Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Austria

Dear Guest,

According to the measures taken by the Turkish government against the new coronavirus (COVID-19), flight restrictions have been imposed between Turkey and the following countries: Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria.

For any flights which have been cancelled, you can easily make changes for free, including to open tickets, or cancellations via flypgs.com and the Pegasus mobile app.

Please bear with us as our call centre is currently very busy so there may be some delays in processing your requests. Therefore it is advised that you change your tickets via flypgs.com and the Pegasus mobile app.

Please also be advised that you can change all cancelled flights for free (date changes, conversion to open tickets and cancellations) on any date in the future, including after the flight was scheduled to depart, without any penalty on flypgs.com and the Pegasus mobile app.

Best Regards,

Pegasus Airlines

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:45 UTC
