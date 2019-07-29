Log in
Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. : Announces Strategic Relationship with SAS – Advanced Workforce Analytics (AWA), SAS Managed Analytic Services Provider (MASP)

07/29/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Pegasus partners with SAS to offer HR organizations a market-leading advanced workforce analytic solution

Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (PKSI), a leader in advanced analytics and digital transformation, today announced that it has become a SAS Managed Analytic Services Provider (MASP). The deal enables PKSI to offer an affordable cloud-based HR analytics solution that complements the HRIS systems of organizations. The solution provides HR organizations with insights based on AI and data science and includes the scalability and flexibility of the SAS® Viya® software. Customers use the solution as a subscription-based service without having to manage and maintain the software or data science models.

Cloud-based HR advanced analytic capabilities dramatically increases accessibility of AI/ML use cases for HR organizations of all sizes. HR organizations need to have a deep understanding of their workforce; to achieve this, access to high-quality, flexible analytic solutions is essential. PKSI’s new offering will provide customers access to advanced analytic capabilities solutions on-demand that will support and develop in line with their business growth, including predicting and pro-actively managing for employee attrition. In-house data science or support teams are not needed to deploy and manage the solution.

Offering clients subscription-based analytics solutions utilizing the SAS Viya® platform allows the solution to be quickly deployed while minimizing risk and reducing overhead associated with implementations. However, PKSI also supports a fully managed on-premise solution for customers who wish to keep operating within their firewalls.

Helen Morin, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at SAS, says: “We are delighted that PKSI has chosen to become a SAS Managed Analytic Services Provider. This agreement will allow customers to be more agile and responsive to market changes. Combined with PKSI’s IP and expertise, we provide powerful, cost-effective analytic solutions for HR organizations attracting and retaining top talent and create a world-class culture for maximum employee experience.”

“We are excited to extend our long-standing, strategic relationship with SAS and to be the only fully integrated HR solution, as it is a validation of the success we have achieved to date,” said Supreet Singh, EVP and Principal at Pegasus. “With use cases from attracting and retaining top talent, to driving employee experience and results for workforce planning, we can now offer a deeper level of insight and predictive analytics that support our clients’ strategic and financial goals with little upfront cost and risk.”

The new solution includes:

  • Integrated view of the workforce from a customer’s disparate HR systems including HR, performance, employee surveys, textual data and third-party data.
  • Advanced visual analytics for out-of-the-box descriptive and predictive models with the ability to add self-service and customizations.
  • Pre-built workforce and people analytics, KPIs and data science-based models with the ability to easily customize models.
  • Support of the enterprise-grade SAS Viya® platform for scalability, interoperability and the capability to satisfy regulatory compliance requirements such as GDPR.
  • Industry-leading data management capability complete with an integrated HR data model as well as data integration, data quality and master data management capabilities.

Supreet Singh, PKSI’s Principal, comments: “This agreement cements our position as the forward-looking partner of choice for HR organizations and extends our unique offering to the market. Our AWA solution already delivers end-to-end value across all HR functions. The announcement builds on our strong relationship with SAS and strengthens our ability to continually shape flexible service offerings that drive value for our clients.”

This announcement builds on PKSI’s long standing relationship with SAS, satisfying SAS’ Partner Program Gold-level status requirements in the United States.

Solution Overview

  • Bridge the advanced workforce analytics gap for our clients.
  • Address the lack of internal analytics resources in many of today’s organizations. The SAS MASP partnership bridges this crucial gap for our clients by delivering analytics as a subscription-based service.
  • With industry-leading analytics, big data management capabilities and integrated business intelligence, PKSI and SAS help their customers use their data as an asset to anticipate and capitalizes on opportunities without costly implementations.

About Pegasus Knowledge Solutions:

Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. provides financially measurable results for organizations through advanced analytic solutions. Founded in 1997, PKSI focuses on Advanced Workforce Analytics (SAS MASP offering), Advanced Banking Analytics, customer insight and marketing analytics. PKSI supports customers for the long term as they do more with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) analytics to achieve a dramatic return on their investments. PKSI is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with a center of excellence in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit our homepage.

Focus Areas:

  • People Analytics, Workforce Analytics, HR Solutions, Advanced Analytics, AI/ML, BI, Data
  • Cross industry

Related Links:

 


© Business Wire 2019
