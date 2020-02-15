Peiffer Wolf: $265 Million Dicamba Jury Verdict Is “Just the Beginning of Justice” for Farmers

“Major Opportunity” For Farmers to Hold Monsanto/Bayer and BASF Accountable for Destruction Caused by Controversial Herbicide.

In the wake of Friday’s $15 million verdict for compensatory damages, the same Missouri jury in the closely watched Monsanto/Bayer and BASF dicamba trial returned a $250 million punitive damages verdict on Saturday. U.S. farmers with crop, fruit, and other broad leaf plant damage caused by the herbicide manufactured by Monsanto/Bayer and BASF will finally be able to get the justice they deserve, according to Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane (Peiffer Wolf) attorneys Paul Lesko and Joseph Peiffer. For more information, see https://dicambadrift.com/.

Peiffer Wolf attorney Paul Lesko said: “Farmers and landowners who have had crops damaged or destroyed by dicamba need to do one thing today: contact a lawyer to understand your rights to recover your losses. Here at Peiffer Wolf, we have people standing by right now to answer the questions and concerns farmers may have about this $265 million award to a Missouri peach farmer. Our advice is simple: If you suffered damages from dicamba, the time to act is now.”

Peiffer Wolf managing partner Joseph Peiffer said: “The jury sent a clear message to Monsanto/Bayer and BASF that if you destroy a farmer’s livelihood, you will be held accountable. On behalf of the farmers we currently represent and those who will seek out our help, we are encouraged by the fact that the jury recognized the lack of remorse of these companies. This kind of outrageous conduct will only end when it is too expensive for Monsanto/Bayer and BASF to keep engaging in this bad behavior. Today’s verdict is just the beginning of our fight for justice against Monsanto/Bayer and BASF.”

Peiffer Wolf is fighting on behalf of farmers and landowners to seek maximum compensation for the damages suffered due to dicamba. If you suspect that your crops or plants have been damaged by dicamba, contact Peiffer Wolf by filling out an online contact form or by calling 314-833-4826.

In 2017, 3.6 million acres of soybeans on 2,708 farms nationwide were damaged by dicamba, according to the estimate of University of Missouri crop science professor Kevin Bradley. The Illinois Department of Agriculture found a five-fold increase in complaints — from less than 130 total complaints for all pesticides in 2016 to more than 700 for dicamba alone in 2019.

While local authorities have leveled some fines against farmers who misuse dicamba, most damage goes unreported. When violations are found, the typical response appears to be a warning letter. For those rare times when fines are assessed, it’s typically a $200 to $1,000 payment that goes directly to the state … not to the farmers who suffered damages. According to Modern Farmer, farmers impacted by dicamba will lose an estimated 10 to 30 percent of their annual crop yield. If farmers want justice, it looks like the court system is the only place to go.

