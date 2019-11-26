Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peiffer Wolf/Meyer Wilson: New GPB Statements to Investors Confirms Ponzi Scheme Concerns Outlined in Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 01:01pm EST

November 22nd updates to GPB Capital Holdings (GPB Capital) investors deepens concerns laid out in the November 6th class action lawsuit filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr and Kane (Peiffer Wolf) and Meyer Wilson. The lawsuit alleges that GPB Capital is a Ponzi scheme through which at least $1.8 billion was run, with most of the proceeds ending up in the pockets of principals, behind-the-scenes hidden partners, brokerage firms paid huge commissions, and a network of accountants.

The November 22nd statements (Automotive and GPB Holdings II) admit to all of the following:

  • The GPB Capital auditor has suspended all work.
  • The GPB Capital Audit Committee is resigning on November 27, 2019.
  • Despite earlier assurances to investors, financials will not be coming out by the end of the year, and no deadline has been set for audited financials.
  • Although the numbers lack transparency and reliability, GPB is conceding that its Automotive Portfolio has lost at least $212 million and GPB Holdings II has lost at least $125 million.
  • GPB Capital is also blocking any transfer of interests in the GPB funds on the secondary private market, leaving investors holding the bag.

Joseph Peiffer, managing partner, Peiffer Wolf, said: “We said it before, and it bears repeating: GPB Capital was rotten to the core from day one. The new statements issued by GPB Capital are a nightmare for investors that confirm our worst suspicions. This is what happens to Ponzi schemes when the flow of new money dries up.”

Courtney Werning, attorney, Meyer Wilson, said: “GPB Capital has an extensive network of ‘enablers’ in the brokerage firms and accounting firms that made this $1.8 billion scheme possible. The important thing to remember here is that GPB Capital did not have much of an internal sales operation and was reliant on third parties to dig into investors’ pockets to clean them out. So, there are a lot of parties here responsible for the systematic fleecing of thousands of U.S. investors.”

ABOUT THE FIRMS

Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane, APLC is a national law firm with offices in New York, New Orleans, Cleveland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Missouri. https://gpblawyer.com/

Meyer Wilson, Co., is a national law firm with offices in Ohio, California, and Michigan. www.investorclaims.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: A streaming audio recording of the earlier November 6th news event is available online at https://gpblawyer.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pMIMEDX : Ex-CEO, COO of biotech firm MiMedx charged with securities fraud
RE
01:19pSMART CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Helps Fight Hunger This Holiday
PR
01:16pWEST COAST VENTURES : WCVC Reports 23 Percent Revenue Growth Through Q3 to $2.7 Million and Now Enters $800 Billion Franchise Sector
AQ
01:16pAB SCIENCE : will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
AQ
01:16pSCIENCE : AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
01:16pAB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
01:16p'New Flight Charters' Announces Largest Public Listing of Private Jet Charter Empty Legs
PR
01:14pNEUROLOGYLIVE™ : Adds the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
01:12pRussian military shows new hypersonic nuclear missile
AQ
01:11pTOADMAN INTERACTIVE PUBL : enters into an agreement to acquire Sold Out
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group