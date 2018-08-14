Pelican Announces Impressive Array of Phone Cases for New Samsung Galaxy Note9

Pelican Products, Inc. (Pelican), the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance cases, today introduced three new protective phone cases. The Pelican™ Adventurer, Protector, and Voyager cases are now available for the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note9.

“The Samsung Galaxy Note9 phone has captivated many smartphone users with its advanced features, making it one of the most popular phones on the market,” said David Becker, Vice President of Sales - Consumer Electronics. “Pelican’s progressive designs and variety of style choices offer the compatibility of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with the ultimate protection possible for the customers’ investment.”

Designed to provide the superior performance and protection that phone case consumers crave, Pelican’s line is built to resist the drops, shocks, dust, and stress of daily life. First tested for military use, the Pelican phone cases are made from highly durable, energy-absorbing materials.

This new line of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note9 offers many dynamic and trusted features, including:

Pelican™ Adventurer Phone Case:

Protects from Yellowing, Discoloration, and Most Scratches

Force Impact Technology Deflects Impact, Soft Inner Layer Absorbs Drop Energy

Low Profile Slim Design

Dual-Layer Protection Against Cracks and Breaks

Tested to Military Specifications to Survive Multiple Drops

Pelican™ Protector Phone Case:

Slim Design and Soft-Touch Over-Mold

Easy to Hold, With No Slide Off Surfaces

Dual-Layer Protection Against Cracks and Breaks

Rigid, Impact-Resistant Outer Shell

Tested to Military Specifications to Survive Multiple Drops

Pelican™ Voyager Phone Case:

Four-Layer Protection Against Cracks, Breaks, and Other Damage

Easy-To-Use Holster, Swiveling Belt Clip and Kickstand

Scratch-Resistant Coated Screen Protector

Tested to Military Specifications to Survive Multiple Drops

See the entire product line at www.pelican.com/us/en/products/phone-and-tablet-cases/galaxy-note9. All of the new Pelican cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note9 are backed by Pelican’s legendary lifetime guarantee: You break it, we replace it…forever.™ See pelican.com/warranty for full details.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems, and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Its products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire / safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial, and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

©2018 Pelican Products, Inc. Samsung and Galaxy Note are both trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Pelican Products, Inc., its subsidiaries and/or affiliates.

