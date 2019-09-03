Pelican Products Gears Up for 2019 National Preparedness Month

Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions and advanced portable lighting systems, recognizes National Preparedness Month this September.

Every September since 2004, National Preparedness Month has been sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security. National Preparedness Month is a time to remind and encourage Americans to take steps to prepare their homes, businesses, schools and communities for emergencies such as natural disasters. Pelican Products offers many high-quality items designed to help people navigate these extreme circumstances.

The infographic shown here [https://www.pelican.com/us/en/media/docs/Pelican-Disaster-Preparedness-8-30-19.pdf] illustrates how a variety of Pelican™ products can be used to prepare for many types of disasters. Pelican products, available in stores and at pelican.com, include watertight multipurpose equipment containers, coolers to keep supplies chilled during power interruptions, and a collection of reliable, sturdy flashlights.

“Pelican Products have proven essential in emergency and disaster situations,” says Sharon Ward, Pelican’s Director of Public and Media Relations. “We are in a position to help people who are facing dangerous circumstances. We will continue to focus our efforts on producing exceptional products designed to help consumers and first responders navigate through challenging times.”

In recognition of National Preparedness Month, Pelican Products is donating 1,000 flashlights to Direct Relief. This nonprofit organization provides medication and other supplies to healthcare providers throughout the U.S. and worldwide to help save the lives of vulnerable people struggling to survive catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes and floods.

The donation comes under the wings of Pelican’s charitable giving program known as “Pelican Protects: Supporting The Heroes Who Protect Us.” The program is focused on providing both product and financial contributions to support first responders including firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, rescue workers, medical personnel, and disaster relief organizations.

For more information, visit pelican.com.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit http://www.pelican.com or http://www.behrmancap.com.

Pelican BioThermal, LLC offers the widest range of temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. The company’s products ensure that delicate biological materials arrive intact and effective, despite exterior environments. Pelican BioThermal is dedicated to developing innovative products designed to fulfill the complex needs of the global life sciences industry. The company’s efforts have received recognition including the U.S. Army’s Greatest Inventions, the Made in Minnesota Manufacturing award for supply chain innovators and the Finance & Commerce Progress Minnesota award for business growth. Pelican BioThermal’s customers benefit from its extensive expertise in ensuring that temperature stability is maintained throughout the distribution chain. The company also offers a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli BioThermal Limited. For more information, visit www.pelicanbiothermal.com.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. Direct Relief's assistance programs are tailored to the particular circumstances and needs of the world's most vulnerable and at-risk populations. This tradition of direct and targeted assistance, provided in a manner that respects and involves the people served, has been a hallmark of the organization since its founding in 1948 by refugee war immigrants to the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.directrelief.org.

