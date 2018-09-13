Pelican Products, Inc. : Introduces an Entire Line of Phone Cases for New iPhone® Devices

New Styles, Models and Colors Revealed by the Leader in Protective Cases

Pelican Products, Inc. (Pelican), the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance cases, today announced the launch of its complete line of cases for the newly revealed iPhone® Xs, iPhone® Xs Max and the iPhone® X R . The latest phone case line includes the Pelican™ Ambassador case, Adventurer case, Protector case, Voyager case, and the Interceptor glass screen protector, as well as the award-winning Pelican™ Shield case and the all new Pelican™ Protector+AMS case.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005944/en/

Pelican's complete line of phone cases for the newly revealed iPhone® Xs, iPhone® Xs Max and the iPhone® XR. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As Apple® reveals new iPhone options, Pelican will always keep up with the demand and importance of defending consumers’ major investment in their smart phones,” said David Becker, Vice President of Sales, Consumer Electronics. “Since 1976, Pelican has been synonymous with protection and integrity, offering continuous case innovation while delivering modern and unique options for each evolution in mobile that hits the market.”

Backed by Pelican Products’ legendary lifetime guarantee of excellence, Pelican’s entire line of cases for the new Apple iPhones offer all the same dynamic and trusted features:

Pelican Ambassador Case: Military Grade Drop Protection with a Dual-Beveled Edge and Durable Finish, for Urban Lifestyles. The Pelican Ambassador case is innovative, modern and sleek, combining the worlds of premium protection and luxurious design.

Military Grade Drop Protection with a Dual-Beveled Edge and Durable Finish, for Urban Lifestyles. The Pelican Ambassador case is innovative, modern and sleek, combining the worlds of premium protection and luxurious design. Pelican Adventurer Case: Force Impact Technology Absorbs High-Impact. Drop Tested. The Pelican Adventurer case features a dual layer structural design comprised of soft-grip HPX™ technology and a rigid outer shell, providing the highest level of protection while maintaining complete functionality.

Force Impact Technology Absorbs High-Impact. Drop Tested. The Pelican Adventurer case features a dual layer structural design comprised of soft-grip HPX™ technology and a rigid outer shell, providing the highest level of protection while maintaining complete functionality. Pelican Interceptor: Glass Screen Protector. Ultimate Protection from Cracks and Scratches. The Pelican Interceptor case protects the iPhone screen with ion-strengthened glass giving maximum resistance against breakage, while the extremely thin HD provides supreme screen clarity.

Glass Screen Protector. Ultimate Protection from Cracks and Scratches. The Pelican Interceptor case protects the iPhone screen with ion-strengthened glass giving maximum resistance against breakage, while the extremely thin HD provides supreme screen clarity. Pelican Protector Case: Built Pelican tough to withstand the most extreme situations, the Pelican Protector case can handle just about anything thrown its way. Tested to military specifications to survive multiple drops, accidental falls and tumbles are no match for its dual layer structural design and impact absorbing rubber lining.

Built Pelican tough to withstand the most extreme situations, the Pelican Protector case can handle just about anything thrown its way. Tested to military specifications to survive multiple drops, accidental falls and tumbles are no match for its dual layer structural design and impact absorbing rubber lining. Pelican Shield Case: Maximum Protection for Rougher Lifestyles. The Pelican Shield case’s shock absorbing interior shell and reinforced corners work together to create top of the line drop protection that exceeds military testing standards.

Maximum Protection for Rougher Lifestyles. The Pelican Shield case’s shock absorbing interior shell and reinforced corners work together to create top of the line drop protection that exceeds military testing standards. Pelican Voyager Case: The classic Pelican Voyager model is one of the toughest phone cases on the market. With layers of protection inside a rigid polycarbonate wall and a scratch-resistant screen protector, the Pelican Voyager features a soft-touch over-mold that won’t slide off surfaces or turn pockets inside out.

The new Pelican Protector+AMS Case features the top selling rugged Pelican Protector design with integrated AMS steel plate and AMS magnetic car vent mount, allowing for hands free operation with no interference to wireless charging. Providing easy installation and usage, the Auto Mount System kit offers both portrait and landscape modes and supports most vehicle vent sizes. Compatible with wireless charger, integrated/hidden plates support the included mount which can also be used as media viewing kickstand.

For more details on all models and to purchase, visit pelican.com/us/en/products/phone-and-tablet-cases/iphone-cases.

Pelican Products is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire / safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

©2018 Pelican Products, Inc. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. All other trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Pelican Products, Inc., its subsidiaries and/or affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005944/en/