Pelican Products, Inc. : Introduces an Entire Line of Phone Cases for New iPhone® Devices

New Styles, Models and Colors Revealed by the Leader in Protective Cases
Pelican
Products, Inc. (Pelican), the global leader in the design and
manufacture of high-performance cases, today announced the launch of its
complete line of cases for the newly revealed iPhone® Xs, iPhone® Xs Max
and the iPhone® XR. The latest phone case line includes the Pelican™
Ambassador case, Adventurer case, Protector case, Voyager
case, and the Interceptor glass screen protector, as well as the
award-winning Pelican™ Shield case and the all new Pelican™
Protector+AMS case.
“As Apple® reveals new iPhone options, Pelican will always keep up with
the demand and importance of defending consumers’ major investment in
their smart phones,” said David Becker, Vice President of Sales,
Consumer Electronics. “Since 1976, Pelican has been synonymous with
protection and integrity, offering continuous case innovation while
delivering modern and unique options for each evolution in mobile that
hits the market.”
Backed by Pelican Products’ legendary lifetime guarantee of excellence,
Pelican’s entire line of cases for the new Apple iPhones offer all the
same dynamic and trusted features:
-
Pelican Ambassador Case: Military Grade Drop Protection
with a Dual-Beveled Edge and Durable Finish, for Urban Lifestyles. The
Pelican Ambassador case is innovative, modern and sleek, combining the
worlds of premium protection and luxurious design.
-
Pelican Adventurer Case: Force Impact Technology Absorbs
High-Impact. Drop Tested. The Pelican Adventurer case features a dual
layer structural design comprised of soft-grip HPX™ technology and a
rigid outer shell, providing the highest level of protection while
maintaining complete functionality.
-
Pelican Interceptor: Glass Screen Protector. Ultimate
Protection from Cracks and Scratches. The Pelican Interceptor case
protects the iPhone screen with ion-strengthened glass giving maximum
resistance against breakage, while the extremely thin HD provides
supreme screen clarity.
-
Pelican Protector Case: Built Pelican tough to withstand
the most extreme situations, the Pelican Protector case can handle
just about anything thrown its way. Tested to military specifications
to survive multiple drops, accidental falls and tumbles are no match
for its dual layer structural design and impact absorbing rubber
lining.
-
Pelican Shield Case: Maximum Protection for Rougher
Lifestyles. The Pelican Shield case’s shock absorbing interior shell
and reinforced corners work together to create top of the line drop
protection that exceeds military testing standards.
-
Pelican Voyager Case: The classic Pelican Voyager model is one
of the toughest phone cases on the market. With layers of protection
inside a rigid polycarbonate wall and a scratch-resistant screen
protector, the Pelican Voyager features a soft-touch over-mold that
won’t slide off surfaces or turn pockets inside out.
The new Pelican Protector+AMS Case features the top selling
rugged Pelican Protector design with integrated AMS steel plate and AMS
magnetic car vent mount, allowing for hands free operation with no
interference to wireless charging. Providing easy installation and
usage, the Auto Mount System kit offers both portrait and landscape
modes and supports most vehicle vent sizes. Compatible with wireless
charger, integrated/hidden plates support the included mount which can
also be used as media viewing kickstand.
For more details on all models and to purchase, visit pelican.com/us/en/products/phone-and-tablet-cases/iphone-cases.
Pelican Products is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private
equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.
About Pelican Products
Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and
manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled
packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear
for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by
professionals in the most demanding markets including fire / safety, law
enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial
and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a
lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international
sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In
Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U.
For more information, visit www.pelican.com
or www.behrmancap.com.
©2018 Pelican Products, Inc. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple,
Inc. All other trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks
of Pelican Products, Inc., its subsidiaries and/or affiliates.
