PellePharm : Presents Updated Data from Two Phase 2 Studies Demonstrating the Potential of Patidegib Topical Gel to Treat Basal Cell Carcinomas in Patients with Gorlin Syndrome and in Patients with Non-Gorlin Sporadic BCCs

--Study Results Presented at NORD’s Rare Diseases and Orphan Products
Breakthrough Summit 2018 --
PellePharm,
a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to targeting
rare skin conditions at their source, today presented updated clinical
data from two Phase 2 studies of patidegib topical gel in a poster
session at NORD’s Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit
2018 in Washington, D.C. Results of the studies showed clinical
clearance and prevention of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) tumors after 6
months of treatment with patidegib topical gel in patients with Gorlin
Syndrome, a rare genetic disease; and both clinical and histologic
clearance after 3 months of treatment in patients with sporadic, nodular
BCCs.
“We are pleased by these positive results showing the potential of
patidegib topical gel in preventing new facial BCCs in patients with
Gorlin Syndrome, potentially reducing the number of surgeries and
resulting facial scarring that patients experience,” said Sanuj
Ravindran, M.D., president and chief executive officer of PellePharm.
“Based on these Phase 2 findings, we intend to initiate a randomized,
one-year registrational Phase 3 trial of patidegib topical gel at the
end of 2018 in patients with Gorlin Syndrome, and we also plan to study
patidegib topical gel in non-Gorlin patients with high-frequency BCCs.”
Title: Hedgehog Inhibition by Topical Patidegib Reduces Facial
BCC Burden in Patients with Gorlin Syndrome
Date and Time: Monday,
October 15 – Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Poster Number: #71
The data presented at the NORD Summit are from two Phase 2 trials of
topical patidegib gel – a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
study in patients with Gorlin Syndrome in the UK and in a study in
patients with sporadic, nodular BCCs in the US. In the Gorlin Phase 2
trial, 17 patients with a total of 85 surgically eligible BCCs (SEBs)
applied patidegib topical gel (administered in strengths of 2% and 4%)
or a topical vehicle control twice daily for 6 months to their face for
prevention and to 5 SEBs for treatment.
The Phase 2 Gorlin trial showed that for prevention of
surgically-eligible BCCs (SEBs), patients in the topical control group
developed an average of 1.4 new SEBs in 6 months. In contrast, patients
treated with patidegib topical gel 2% and 4% developed only 0.4 SEBs in
Intent to Treat analysis (p=0.096) and only 0.3 SEBs in Per-Protocol
analysis (p=0.008). Additionally, clinical clearance of tumors was
observed in 27% (12 out of 45 SEBs) of the patidegib topical gel treated
subjects compared to no tumors with clinical clearance in subjects in
the vehicle group (N=16 SEBs, P=0.02).
In the U.S. trial, 36 non-Gorlin patients with sporadic, nodular BCCs
applied patidegib topical gel 2%, 4%, or topical control to BCCs for 3
months. Use of patidegib topical gel 2% was significantly more effective
in clinical and histologic clearance of BCCs after 3 months compared
with the topical vehicle gel (p=0.045). This finding correlated with a
decrease in hedgehog biomarker in BCC tumors after three months in
patients using patidegib topical gel.
Across both studies, patients using topical patidegib gel did not
experience any of the significant side effects characteristic of oral
hedgehog inhibitors (e.g., hair loss, taste loss or frequent muscle
cramps). Patients treated with patidegib topical gel 4% experienced mild
skin irritation (e.g., redness, itching and swelling), but those using
patidegib topical gel 2% did not.
About Patidegib
Patidegib topical gel has shown early promise in a Phase 2 clinical
study for the mitigation of BCC tumors in Gorlin Syndrome by blocking
the disease at its source within the hedgehog signaling pathway. Topical
patidegib gel was developed to provide the efficacy previously
demonstrated by oral patidegib in Phase 1 trials without the adverse
systemic side effects. Patidegib’s gel formulation is stable at room
temperature for at least two years, making it a viable potential therapy
for ongoing, at-home management of Gorlin Syndrome. Patidegib has
received both Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy
Designation from the FDA.
About Gorlin Syndrome
Gorlin Syndrome is a rare, genetic, disease where patients are born with
mutations in the tumor suppressor gene encoding PATCHED1 (PTCH1), which
acts as the primary inhibitor of the hedgehog signaling pathway. This
leads to the formation of multiple basal cell carcinomas, often on the
face.
With no FDA-approved drugs available for Gorlin Syndrome BCCs, the
standard of care is surgery. People with severe Gorlin Syndrome may have
as many as 30 surgeries per year, which can be repetitive, scarring and
disfiguring. Approximately 10,000 people in the United States, or one in
31,000, are believed to be affected by Gorlin Syndrome. Gorlin Syndrome
is known by several names, including Gorlin-Goltz Syndrome, Basal Cell
Nevus Syndrome (BCNS), and Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome (NBCCS).
About High-Frequency Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCCs)
High-Frequency BCC, like Gorlin Syndrome, is a rare disease which is
characterized by the development of an abnormally high number of BCCs.
Unlike patients with Gorlin Syndrome, patients with high-frequency BCC
are not born with a germline PTCH1 mutation and do not suffer from the
other systemic manifestations of Gorlin Syndrome. The standard of care
for patients with high-frequency BCC is surgery.
About PellePharm
Founded by world leaders in hedgehog pathway signaling, PellePharm is a
biotechnology company committed to targeting rare, genetic skin
diseases, including Gorlin Syndrome and High-Frequency Basal Cell
Carcinomas (BCCs), at their source. PellePharm’s mission is to improve
the quality of life for those suffering from Gorlin Syndrome and
High-Frequency BCCs by providing an easy-to-use topical gel that
eliminates the need for regular, painful surgeries. Patidegib topical
gel is a first-in-class topical formulation of a proprietary hedgehog
inhibitor.
