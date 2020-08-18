Pelosi: Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress
are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get
an agreement on new legislation with the White House and
Republicans.
"We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said
in an online interview with Politico. "We're willing to cut our
bill in half to meet the needs right now. We'll take it up again
in January. We'll see them again in January. But for now, we can
cut the bill in half."
But her remarks did not signal a new position for Democrats,
according to a senior aide.
The Democratic-led House passed legislation with over $3
trillion in relief in May. This month, Democrats offered to
reduce that sum by $1 trillion, but the White House rejected it.
The two sides remain about $2 trillion apart, with wide gaps
on funding for schools, aid to state and local governments, and
enhanced unemployment benefits.
(Reporting by David Morgan
Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)