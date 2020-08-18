Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pelosi: Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans.

"We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said in an online interview with Politico. "We're willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now. We'll take it up again in January. We'll see them again in January. But for now, we can cut the bill in half."

But her remarks did not signal a new position for Democrats, according to a senior aide.

The Democratic-led House passed legislation with over $3 trillion in relief in May. This month, Democrats offered to reduce that sum by $1 trillion, but the White House rejected it.

The two sides remain about $2 trillion apart, with wide gaps on funding for schools, aid to state and local governments, and enhanced unemployment benefits. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Southeast European Customers Take Part in Virtual Roundtable Organized by USSEC, FAS
PU
03:28pC$ nears seven-month high; market awaits policy clues from new finance minister
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pCitigroup wins court order against Brigade Capital Management in Revlon loan dispute
RE
03:09pU.s. district judge jesse furman says he will decide later whether to preliminarily require brigade to repay citigroup $174.7 million, a sum the bank said it had transferred by mistake
RE
03:08pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
03:06pU.s. judge grants citigroup a temporary restraining order against brigade capital management in dispute over revlon loan repayment -- court order
RE
03:06pBANK OF JAMAICA : Market Notice - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients
PU
03:06pCanadian Prime Minister Appoints New Finance Minister
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group