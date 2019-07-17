Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pelosi Says Deal on Debt Ceiling, Spending Levels Needed by Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Friday deadline for Congress and the Trump administration to reach an agreement on raising the U.S. government's borrowing limit and setting new overall spending limits.

Mrs. Pelosi, who has been regularly speaking with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said she wanted to vote on any potential agreement next Thursday, a day before the House goes on recess. To achieve that, any agreement would need to be completed by this Friday to give the chamber enough time to move the deal through the legislative process.

"We would like to have something on the floor next Thursday so that we can send it in a timely fashion to the Senate so they can go through their, shall we say, particularly senatorial process to get it done in time," Mrs. Pelosi said Wednesday.

While the House goes on recess July 26, the Senate doesn't takes it break until Aug. 2.

Mr. Mnuchin spoke with Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) for 30 minutes Wednesday morning, according to an aide for Mr. Schumer. Mrs. Pelosi is seeking $22 billion over two years for an overhaul of the health-care program at the Department of Veteran's Affairs. She wants funding for the veterans program to be in addition to equal increases in military and non-military funding.

"We don't want the veteran's resources to be competing with each other or competing with other very valuable domestic priorities," she said.

Democrats have resisted the prospect of suspending the debt ceiling on a short-term basis, and members of both parties have maintained that they want to pair a vote on a debt-ceiling increase with a broader agreement on spending levels.

Mr. Mnuchin wrote a letter to lawmakers last week cautioning that the U.S. could hit the debt ceiling in early September -- before lawmakers return from recess -- raising pressure on lawmakers to suspend or raise the federal debt ceiling sooner than they had expected.

If the government can't borrow more money, the U.S. could be unable to meet all of its obligations, including salaries, benefits and potentially interest payments on federal debt. Such a default could have severe financial and economic consequences, policy makers have warned.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pWORLD BANK : Debars OOO Fides Solutions and Mr. Ravshan Rizametov (Sanctions Case No. 588 – Uzbekistan)
PU
03:09pDollar slips with lower U.S. yields in tight ranges
RE
03:08pOil prices fall more than 1% after U.S. fuel inventories build
RE
03:05pOil prices fall more than 1% after U.S. fuel inventories build
RE
03:04pFed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Trade Worries--2nd Update
DJ
02:58pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
02:54pItaly to drop emergency legislation on 5G golden powers
RE
02:50pPaint makers reach $305 million settlement in California, ending marathon lead poisoning lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5Microsoft, AT&T sign cloud deal worth more than $2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About