Pelosi Solidifies Her Standing With House Democrats

LEESBURG, Va. -- In her first three months back as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi has had to contend with tensions between Democratic centrists and liberals, a high-profile battle with President Trump over a government shutdown, and how to handle the issue of potential presidential impeachment.

What she no longer has to deal with, according to a wide range of House Democrats, is doubt within her own ranks as to her suitability for the job. Before November's elections, it appeared possible the 79-year-old California Democrat would fail to secure enough votes to win the speakership. After the election, 16 Democrats signed a letter saying the party needed a new leader.

As Democrats emerged from their annual retreat this week, the dissenters have largely been silenced, and some are now vocal supporters, with her face-off with Mr. Trump over the government shutdown among the primary reasons they cite for the change.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who won a district Mr. Trump carried and voted "present" in the speaker election in January, called Mrs. Pelosi "an effective leader" this week. "She's worked hard, she really knows the system well," he said.

"A lot of us had the experience of calling donors and they all said, 'Oh you know, we have to get rid of this leadership -- they're so old, they can't be the face of the party,'" said Rep. Scott Peters (D., Calif.). "And I would say that's reversed. Now they say, 'Boy she's doing such a good job, who else would do it?' "

The shutdown threw a wrench in the works of the new Democratic-led House and the weeks immediately following were characterized by reports over infighting between centrists, who view their November victories as key to the House takeover, and a new batch of liberal freshmen who were vocal in their advocacy of policies to expand government that were criticized by Republicans as "socialist."

Mrs. Pelosi has moved to mend those intraparty divisions in recent weeks. Republicans outmaneuvered Democrats on two procedural motions in February, pulling some centrist Democratic lawmakers to vote against their party, which angered Mrs. Pelosi. But some of those Democrats have lately led the opposition to recent GOP motions.

Still, Democrats faced a setback this week when progressive and centrist lawmakers were unable to reach a deal on a two-year spending proposal. Progressives warned that Democratic leaders will fail to pass ambitious legislation when they do too much to accommodate Democrats in swing districts.

"They're more worried about folks on the right sometimes than folks who represent the biggest part of the base," Rep. Mark Pocan (D., Wis.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said this week.

Mrs. Pelosi also surprised some of her caucus when, weeks ago, she rejected the possibility of impeaching Mr. Trump -- which some progressives had championed -- even before the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"I set a very high bar to cross that threshold because really people want us to address their financial securities or insecurities," she said in an interview Thursday at the retreat. "Elections are how we should decide who our leaders and our president is, but if the Constitution requires a different response, we'll see when we see the Mueller report."

The wisdom of her approach may be tested internally this coming week when the Justice Department releases a redacted version of the report. But her decision was applauded by many Democrats who won GOP-held seats in November and others who saw it as a savvy political decision to avoid alienating swing voters.

"She's [practicing] the art of the doable, she really is," Rep. Ron Kind (D., Wis.), who had opposed Mrs. Pelosi's speakership, said of her approach to politics and policy. "While she's encouraging and nurturing the aspiration goals that many members have, she also brings it back to reality too."

Mrs. Pelosi said she had no illusions that she has ended the divisions in her party. Instead, she said, she prefers to deal with them out of public view.

"If there's some unease in our conference about something that somebody might be saying, I would usually call them in before I call them out," she said.

Republicans see Mrs. Pelosi's role shifting, too.

She has been a favorite target for GOP campaign ads. More than 135,600 House and Senate ads mentioned Mrs. Pelosi negatively in the recent cycle. The National Republican Congressional Committee now sees different targets for 2020, said Chairman Tom Emmer.

"I don't care about Nancy Pelosi," Mr. Emmer (R., Minn.) said in an interview. While ads will still target the speaker, he plans to link vulnerable Democrats to freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and her proposed Green New Deal, a plan to overhaul energy and transportation infrastructure.

Mrs. Pelosi has said she is confident about the Democrats' chances in retaining or expanding their House majority in 2020. That confidence is underscored by her refusal to lay out a plan for who will follow her, even after agreeing in December to a maximum of two terms as speaker this time -- serving a second term only if she gets two-thirds of support from her caucus next year.

"If you put a succession plan in, people say 'Who made you Queen of the World to decide who would be next?' " she said, noting that she had bucked a "pecking order" of men when she decided to run for her first leadership post in 2001.