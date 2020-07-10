Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peloton Minerals : Extends Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

July 10, 2020

CSE SYMBOL: PMC OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Warrant Extension

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

4,827,999 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.10 until 5:00 pm on August 31, 2020 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on August 31, 2022.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 87,879,618 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada and one gold project in Montana, USA.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 21:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pCREDIT SUISSE : settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over debt writedowns, disclosures
RE
05:54pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League draw
AQ
05:54pDIME COMMUNITY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - DCOM
BU
05:52pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Shipbuilder files complaint over union threats during strike
AQ
05:51pALLIANZ : completes acquisition of automobile and other Property-Casualty business from SulAmérica
PU
05:49pITAFOS : Provides Update on Itafos : Conda Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic and Plant Turnaround
AQ
05:49pAMAZON COM : Says Email Ordering Employees to Delete TikTok Was Sent in Error
DJ
05:47pHARBORSIDE INC. : Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
PR
05:47pHARBORSIDE INC : . Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
AQ
05:46pTESLA : Annual Shareholder Meeting and Battery Day Presentation to be Held In Person
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group