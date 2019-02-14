Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peltarion : Secures US$ 20M Series A Funding to Advance Humankind Through AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:01am EST

Peltarion, the world leader in Operational AI, today announced US$20 million series A financing led by Euclidean Capital alongside existing investor FAM and EQT Ventures.

This latest round brings Peltarion’s total funding to US$ 34 million to date, including previous investment from FAM, the holding company privately owned by the three largest Wallenberg foundations, and EQT Ventures.

Peltarion’s mission is to make AI technology useable and affordable for governments, not-profits and businesses alike. It believes that making AI operational will help to solve world problems - from food distribution to disease diagnostics - more quickly and at scale. The Peltarion Operational AI platform makes building and deploying AI products and services easier, faster and more affordable. Its API approach creates an enterprise-ready solution, lowering the bar of hard-to-find AI skills required to build AI products and services, while reducing the need for expensive infrastructure.

“AI is a technology that everyone should benefit from. Our mission is to make AI technology useable and affordable for all and this investment will help us to grow and scale in order to do more good in the world.” comments Luka Crnkovic-Friis, CEO and co-founder of Peltarion.

Peltarion has built strong momentum over the past twelve months, onboarding clients from a variety of different countries and focus areas - from the media industry through to finance and healthcare. Many of these solutions are already helping to make a difference in the world, particularly in relation to: cancer tumor segmentation, skin cancer detection, agriculture yield optimization, DNA prediction and energy.

In 2018, Peltarion founded the Swedish AI council, to establishing a continuous dialogue between Industry, Academia, Swedish Government and EU. The company has also built several technical and service partnership agreements with, including:

  • Sopra Steria
  • Bearingpoint
  • Silo.AI
  • Fourkind
  • Neiron
  • Avaus

About Peltarion

Peltarion provides a collaborative, graphical cloud platform for developing, managing and deploying deep learning systems at scale. It’s designed for use, so it’s got everything you need to execute an AI project from start to finish in a single software platform.

Founded in 2004, over 300 companies and organizations have used Peltarion’s AI technology including NASA, Tesla, iZettle, General Electric, Dell, BMW, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, and the Universities of Harvard, MIT and Oxford. Our mission is to make AI technology usable and affordable for all.

Find out more at www.peltarion.com.

High resolution picture of Luka Crnkovic-Friis, CEO and co-founder of Peltarion can be found here.

Logos and further information about Peltarion can be found via our press kit available on our website here.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:29aAIRBUS : to scrap production of A380 superjumbo
RE
12:29aSALR : SalMar - Share acquisition in Arnarlax AS
AQ
12:26aAIRBUS : Emirates agrees with Airbus to reduce A380 order, to buy other jets
RE
12:23aKICHIRI : to open 1st overseas Hamburg steak restaurant in Indonesia
AQ
12:20aSilver One Commences Drilling at Its Peñasco Quemado Project, Mexico
NE
12:17aNATIONAL REFINERYXD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of National Refinery Limited
AQ
12:17aTHAL : Board of directors meeting of Thal Limited
AQ
12:16aFUJIFILM : releases new mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T30 ”
PU
12:16aFUJIFILM : releases “FUJINON LENS XF16mmF2.8 R WR”
PU
12:16aFUJIFILM : introduces new FinePix XP140 digital camera.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.