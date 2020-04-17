Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pemex slides into junk as Moody's cuts Mexico credit rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 06:32pm EDT
The logo of Mexican oil company Pemex is pictured at Reynosa refinery, in Tamaulipas state

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded Mexico's credit rating due to the country's poor economic outlook and cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status in a serious blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Moody's Investor Service said it had cut Mexico's creditworthiness to "Baa1" from "A3", and lowered the rating of the heavily indebted, loss-making Pemex to "Ba2" from "Baa3".

Though Mexico retains an investment-grade rating, Pemex's drop to junk is expected to ramp up financing costs for the firm formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos.

"It's likely that next week we will see strong outflows from Pemex bonds," said Luis Gonzali, a portfolio manager at asset manager Franklin Templeton.

"While I believe Moody's was benevolent with the sovereign's rating, it wasn't with Pemex's rating, which, inevitably, now enters the universe of speculative bonds."

Moody's became the second main ratings agency after Fitch to downgrade Pemex to junk. That is likely to trigger a fire sale of billions of dollars of bonds among investors whose mandates stipulate they must hold assets of investment quality.

Mexico's economy entered a mild recession in 2019 and private sector analysts forecast gross domestic product could shrink by up to 10% this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist oil nationalist, has staked his reputation on reviving Pemex, which has been a powerful symbol of Mexican self-reliance since its creation in 1938.

But ratings agencies have for the past year criticized the president's plans, which include building an $8 billion oil refinery and taking away incentives for private companies to participate in the energy sector.

In a statement, Moody's said the government's responses under Lopez Obrador had been "insufficient to effectively address both the country's economic challenges and Pemex's continued financial and operating problems."

The ratings agency also maintained a negative outlook.

S&P Global Ratings, which uses a different scale and pegs Pemex ratings to the sovereign, in March cut the ratings of both Mexico and Pemex to BBB, keeping both in investment grade.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Stefanie Eschenbacher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51pCHINA SUPPORTS G20 ACTION PLAN TO HELP POOREST COUNTRIES : Mof
PU
07:51pVice-premier stresses grain, hog production
PU
07:46pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Appreciates USDA Step in Dairy Farmer Aid, Even as More Will Be Needed
PU
07:41pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : NCBA Applauds USDA Relief Plan
PU
07:33pU.S. appeals to China to revise export rules on coronavirus medical gear
RE
07:24pUK regulator clears Amazon stake in coronavirus-hit Deliveroo
RE
07:20pOccidental shareholders get first say on Anadarko deal with vote on Berkshire financing
RE
07:20pEXCLUSIVE : Norwegian Cruise taps Goldman Sachs to explore stake sale - sources
RE
07:16pFarm Bureau Applauds $19 Billion in Coronavirus Aid for Farmers
PU
07:16pMARK R  WARNER : Warner, Manchin, Colleagues Call for MHSA to Implement Emergency Standards to Protect Miners During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis
2DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : HAGENS BERMAN: Delta Latest Airline Hit by Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Consumer Fligh..
3RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RHÖN KLINIKUM : Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of ex..
4UGANDA JOBS STRATEGY: Creating More Jobs for Uganda's Youth and Economic Transformation
5INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon Ap..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group