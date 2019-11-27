Log in
Pending Home Sales Declined in October

11/27/2019 | 10:15am EST

Amara Omeokwe and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--The number of U.S. houses under contract fell in October, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

--Pending home sales, contract signings for purchases of previously owned homes, fell 1.7% in October from September. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal expected a 0.8% rise. The October decline followed increases in the previous two months, NAR said.

--Pending sales were up 4.4% in October from the same month in 2018.

--Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, attributed the month-over-month drop to a decline in inventory and a slight uptick during October in mortgage rates, but said the broader landscape for buyers is still favorable. "Mortgage rates continue to be low at below 4%--which will attract buyers--employment levels are strong and many recession claims have dissipated," Mr. Yun said in a statement.

--The housing market has recently shown signs of firming, after sluggish sales earlier in the year. But limited inventory of available homes has likely prevented stronger sales gains. The NAR reported last week that sales of previously owned homes rose 1.9% in October from the previous month and 4.6% from a year earlier, although the increases were seen primarily among higher-priced homes.

