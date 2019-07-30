Pending Home Sales Increased in June

By Likhitha Butchireddygari and Sarah Chaney

The number of houses going under contract rose in June, a sign that lower mortgage rates might be nudging the housing market toward a modest recovery.

The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for purchases of previously owned homes, rose to 108.3 in June, up 2.8% from May.

Sales typically close within a month or two of signing. This month's pending home sales far surpassed economists' expectations. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase in June.

Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist, attributed the rise to favorable conditions in the larger economy.

"Job growth is doing well, the stock market is near an all-time high and home values are consistently increasing," he said. "When you combine that with the incredibly low mortgage rates, it is not surprising to now see two straight months of increases."

In recent months, a low inventory of affordable homes has hindered the housing market. Mr. Yun expressed the need for home builders to increase inventory to keep up with solid demand for homes.

The association said last week sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million in June, down 1.7% from May.

