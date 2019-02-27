Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Pending Home Sales Rose 4.6% in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:15am EST

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON-The number of existing homes that went under contract in the U.S. rose strongly in January, a sign of improvement for the housing market at the start of the year.

An index measuring pending home sales--a gauge of purchases before they become final--rose 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted reading of 103.2 in January, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted a 0.8% increase in January's sales. The index was down 2.3% in January from a year earlier.

December's reading was revised slightly lower, to 98.7 from an initial 99.0.

Pending sales offer a forecast of the housing market because they measure purchases at the time a contract is signed rather than at closing. Contracts typically take weeks to become final, and some are ultimately canceled.

"A change in Federal Reserve policy and the reopening of the government were very beneficial to the market," said Lawrence Yun, the trade group's chief economist.

He added that rising incomes, a strong labor market and steady mortgage rates should help January's positive trend to continue.

Still, the NAR reported earlier this month that its more closely watched index--final sales of existing homes, which measure purchases after closing--fell in January.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:32aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -8.6M
10:17aOil gains as OPEC defies Trump and sticks to supply cuts
RE
10:15aPending Home Sales Rose 4.6% in January
DJ
10:15aDelayed 4Q GDP Report Expected to Show Slowing Growth -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:10aOil gains as OPEC defies Trump and sticks to supply cuts
RE
10:05aCanada's inflation rate drops on lower gasoline prices
RE
09:57aCanadian dollar strengthens as oil rally offsets inflation slowdown
RE
09:24aFRONTERA ENERGY : Peru to fix oil pipeline after deal with indigenous community
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:47aOPEC welcomes Trump in dialogue on rebalancing oil market - Barkindo
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.