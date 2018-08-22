Pendo Once Again Named as Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Kansas City and Top 5000 Nationally

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Aug 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Pendo, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), has been named to the Ingram's Corporate 100 list for fastest growing companies in Kansas City and the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies nationally. Both lists recognize companies who have achieved significant revenue growth over a three-year period. This marks Pendo's fifth consecutive year on both lists.



According to Ingram's, the Corporate Report 100 recognizes the region's fastest-growing companies. The report showcases companies that are headquartered in Kansas City's 22-county metro area and have at least $200,000 in sales year one and $1 million by year three.



"Each year it gets harder and harder to make these lists," noted Mike Peck, co-founder. "We are thrilled to have made both lists five years in a row. Our team just gets better each year and continues to raise the bar."



The Inc. 5000 list honors real achievement by founders who built something great from scratch and showcase significant revenue growth in a three-year period. Companies that are selected must generate a minimum of $100,000 in year one and a minimum of $2 million by year three.



"Pendo's continued success comes from having a strong team of people who believe in our core values - entrepreneurship, leadership, dedication, efficiency and respect," said Jeff Sandman, co-founder. "We continue to strive to be the best in our industry and we couldn't accomplish that without a strong network of appraisers and clients who have the same passion and drive. We are truly honored to be recognized once again for our company growth and success."



About Pendo:



Pendo is a nationwide appraisal management company based in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The company was co-founded by two successful tech professionals, Jeff Sandman and Mike Peck, specifically to disrupt the appraisal management segment using advanced technology and severely elevated service standards.



The company's proprietary QC technology boasts numerous unique features that assure the highest levels of quality and compliance, while also reducing wait times, elevating service levels, boosting client engagement, and minimizing redundant activities. Pendo was founded in 2009 and is licensed to conduct business in all 50 states.



For more information, visit https://www.pendomanagement.com/, email contact@pendomanagment.com or call 816 332 6627.



