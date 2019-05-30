Pendo to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to 301 Hillsborough Street in Downtown Raleigh in 2022

The
Fallon Company, a national commercial real estate owner and
developer that specializes in mixed-use urban development, today
announced a major lease agreement with Pendo,
creator of the leading product cloud for digital products and
data-driven product teams. Pendo will relocate its corporate
headquarters to 301 Hillsborough Street, the first of three planned
towers that will comprise The Fallon Company’s transformative 1.86-acre
mixed-use development in Raleigh.
Rendering for The Fallon Company's new commercial tower at 301 Hillsborough Street, a transformative mixed-use development in Raleigh, where Pendo will establish its new corporate headquarters.
Pendo’s new headquarters will occupy five floors and 125,000 square feet
of the 300,000-square-foot first-class commercial tower and will feature
a large private outdoor terrace overlooking the dynamic downtown
neighborhoods that surround the development. Completion of the 19-story
high rise is scheduled for the last quarter of 2021. Pendo will move all
employees from its current Fayetteville Street office to its future
corporate headquarters in early 2022.
Pendo, the product cloud company, helps digital product teams and
application owners deliver software experiences that users love. Founded
in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, Pendo has raised $106 million in the
last four years, with backing from investors like Battery Ventures,
Spark Capital, Meritech Capital, and Sapphire Ventures. Pendo customers
include more than 1,000 of the world’s leading software companies and
digital enterprises. It counts 337 employees, who work in six offices
around the world: Raleigh, San Francisco, New York City, Herzliya,
Israel, London, and Sheffield, U.K.
Pendo’s decision to move its headquarters to 301 Hillsborough reaffirms
its commitment to the city of its founding. In December 2018, Pendo
announced plans to add 590 jobs to its Raleigh operations over the next
five years.
“We are excited to partner with Fallon on this new home for Pendo that
can accommodate our long-term growth,” said Todd Olson, CEO and
co-founder of Pendo. “Fallon’s experience transforming the Boston
seaport was a big factor in our decision. We’re excited to see what they
can do in Raleigh.”
Designed by award-winning Durham-based Duda
| Paine Architects, PA, 301 Hillsborough will anchor The Fallon
Company’s integrated commercial, residential, retail, and hospitality
development. Its striking curved glass exterior will serve as a focal
point for both the Hillsborough neighborhood and the evolving Raleigh
skyline. Featuring more than 272,000 square feet of prime office space,
over 10,000 square feet of retail, and over 650 parking spaces, 301
Hillsborough will be designed to optimize collaboration, connectivity,
and wellness to fit the needs of the modern workforce, with amenities,
including:
-
Expansive two-story office lobby with communal gathering space
-
Multiple collaboration spaces for meetings and events
-
The latest in workplace technologies, including an interconnected
building smartphone app, Smart Building Systems, and green design
elements (seeking LEED certification)
-
Spacious multi-purpose amenity terrace at mid-level
-
Modern fitness studio with outdoor space geared toward group classes
-
Bike concierge and ample bike storage
-
An expanded, pedestrian-oriented streetscape with exciting retail and
dining options
“With the development of 301 Hillsborough, we look forward to creating a
vibrant new mixed-use destination in the heart of Raleigh. We’re deeply
honored to contribute to the city’s continued growth and to provide a
special home for Pendo, one of the Triangle’s brightest companies,” said
Michael Fallon, President of The Fallon Company. “In getting to know
Pendo’s team, mission, and core values, it quickly became clear that we
share a similar vision for downtown Raleigh, a vision of growth and
innovation. With Pendo as our first tenant partner, we could not be more
thrilled to bring this vision to life.”
Located two blocks from the capitol and at the convergence of four city
districts, The Fallon Company’s development at 301 Hillsborough will be
built in two phases, offering a cohesive mix of commercial, residential,
retail, and hospitality uses. When complete, the project will feature a
premier select service hotel, new and exciting retail, the latest in
technology and amenities, and a vibrant and active public realm in
addition to its commercial and residential offerings.
About The Fallon Company
The Fallon Company is a privately
held commercial real estate owner and developer headquartered in Boston,
Massachusetts with regional offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North
Carolina. Founded in 1993, The Fallon Company has developed more than
six million square feet of property, representing more than $5 billion
in real estate. It is proudly recognized as a leader in mixed-use urban
development and one of the most active private developers on the East
Coast. Fallon brings to its projects a unique focus on large-scale urban
design geared toward transforming neighborhoods into cohesive,
community-driven environments. For more information, visit www.falloncompany.com
About Pendo
Pendo is a product cloud that helps digital
product teams and application owners deliver software experiences that
users love. Pendo customers include the world’s leading software
companies and digital enterprises, including BMC, Coupa, Okta,
Salesforce, Sprinklr and Zendesk. Founded by product people in 2013 in
the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery
Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital and Sapphire Ventures. Through
its editorial site and community ProductCraft,
sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of
product people everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io
