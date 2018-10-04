Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Penelope Foley Joins TCW Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

The TCW Group, a global asset management company, today announced the appointment of Penelope D. (Penny) Foley to the TCW Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Foley is currently a Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the TCW Emerging Markets and International Equities Group. Prior to joining TCW in 1990, she was a Senior Vice President at Drexel Burnham Lambert where she was involved in the management of DBL Americas Development Association, L.P. and in the provision of investment and merchant banking services in Latin America. Before Drexel, she was a Vice President in Citicorp's Investment Bank and was responsible for Eurosecurities, project finance and private placements in Latin America and Canada. Previously, Ms. Foley was an Associate in the Corporate Finance Department at Lehman Brothers.

“Penny brings considerable industry and global markets experience, as well as a deep understanding of TCW’s business, to this role on the Board,” said David Lippman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCW. “As the long-time co-head of TCW’s second largest strategy, Penny has consistently demonstrated a strong track record of leadership, business acumen, and sound judgment, and we look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Foley replaces Jess Ravich, who has stepped down from the Board.

Ms. Foley attended Northwestern University and holds a BA from Hollins College. She is Chair of the Board of Trickle Up, a global non-profit that helps women around the world living in extreme poverty start small businesses and take the first steps out of poverty. She is also a member of the Board of the Los Angeles Opera.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With more than four decades of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $200 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50pMERCK : With large companies, such as Millipore and Keurig moving th
AQ
10:50pTAYLOR : Voters should remember what Democrats have done
AQ
10:50pDIFFERENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:50pDUNCAN PARK : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
10:50pARITZIA : net income triples to $15.1 million as U.S. revenue climbs
AQ
10:50pHAGENS BERMAN ALERTS INVESTORS IN PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE : PM) to the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
10:50pCannabis Growth Opportunity Corp., Private and Public Cannabis Investments, CEO Clip Video
NE
10:50pSTRATIFY GENOMICS, INC. : Launches Prompt®, a Genetic Test for Predisposition to Prostate Cancer
BU
10:49pPAYPAL : Police log
AQ
10:49pBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.