Penelope Foley Joins TCW Board of Directors

The TCW Group, a global asset management company, today announced the
appointment of Penelope D. (Penny) Foley to the TCW Board of Directors,
effective immediately.
Ms. Foley is currently a Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the TCW
Emerging Markets and International Equities Group. Prior to joining TCW
in 1990, she was a Senior Vice President at Drexel Burnham Lambert where
she was involved in the management of DBL Americas Development
Association, L.P. and in the provision of investment and merchant
banking services in Latin America. Before Drexel, she was a Vice
President in Citicorp's Investment Bank and was responsible for
Eurosecurities, project finance and private placements in Latin America
and Canada. Previously, Ms. Foley was an Associate in the Corporate
Finance Department at Lehman Brothers.
“Penny brings considerable industry and global markets experience, as
well as a deep understanding of TCW’s business, to this role on the
Board,” said David Lippman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
TCW. “As the long-time co-head of TCW’s second largest strategy, Penny
has consistently demonstrated a strong track record of leadership,
business acumen, and sound judgment, and we look forward to her
contributions.”
Ms. Foley replaces Jess Ravich, who has stepped down from the Board.
Ms. Foley attended Northwestern University and holds a BA from Hollins
College. She is Chair of the Board of Trickle Up, a global non-profit
that helps women around the world living in extreme poverty start small
businesses and take the first steps out of poverty. She is also a member
of the Board of the Los Angeles Opera.
About The TCW Group
TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of
products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative
investments. With more than four decades of investment experience, TCW
today manages approximately $200 billion in client assets. Through the
MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest
mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the
world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial
institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors
and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.
