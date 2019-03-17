Pengana Capital : Private Equity Trust IPO exceeds minimum

Monday, 18 March 2019: Pengana Capital Group Limited (ASX: PCG), is pleased to announce that the minimum offer proceeds of $100 million for the Pengana Private Trust (ASX: PE1,[i] the 'Trust') have been surpassed through applications and binding commitments. The initial public offer opened on 4 March 2019 and is strictly limited to $600 million. The offer is expected to close on 10 April 2019, unless fully allocated prior.

The Pengana Private Equity Trust is Australia's first ASX listed investment trust that invests in global private equity. The Trust provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of private equity with a select allocation to private credit and opportunistic investments.

The Trust has positive research coverage from a number of highly regarded research houses. There is also broad access across all of the major platforms for both IDPS and Super/Pension, including Asgard, BT Panorama, BT Wrap, HUB24, MLC Wrap, Macquarie, Mason Stevens, Navigator, Netwealth and Powerwrap.

Russel Pillemer, Chief Executive Officer of PCG said: 'We have been pleased with the overwhelming interest from both advisers and investors in what is truly a unique offer in the Australian market. This is the first time that Australian retail investors have been able to access global private equity, via a listed vehicle. Combined with positive research coverage and wide-scale platform access, this provides investors and advisers with convenient access to invest in this exciting investment opportunity which has previously only been accessible to large sophisticated investors.'

Priority offer

A Priority Offer has been extended to investors in all of PCG's funds as well as shareholders in the listed investment company Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX: PIA), Pengana Capital Group (ASX: PCG) and Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX: SOL).

Syndicate

Taylor Collison are Lead Arranger and Joint Lead Manager to the offer. Bell Potter Securities and Shaw and Partners are Joint Lead Managers, and Ballieu, FinClear and Patersons Securities are Co-Managers.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a listed funds management group, focused on equities managing eleven active strategies focused on Global and Australian markets.

Pengana Capital Group believes that alignment of interest between a fund manager and its investors is crucial. Our business and our funds are structured and managed within this framework.

Headquartered in Sydney, Pengana Capital Group was founded in 2003 and also has operations in Melbourne and Brisbane. Directors and staff are significant equity owners in the company.

