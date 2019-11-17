Pengmen International : Trading Company Developed a Series of Health Products by Using the Medicinal Value of Red Sandalwood

Pengmen International Trading Company is active in Indian red sandalwood market, focusing on the international trade of red sandalwood, the cultivation of origin and the application and development of ancient Indian medicine. The company has offices in New Delhi and Hyderabad and is qualified to trade in red sandalwood legally. The development of red sandalwood medicinal and health care products under the brand "Qian Li Mu" is a series of products developed by ayurvedic medicine of India, Chinese medicine, Nepalese medicine and international modern medicine with the vitality of red sandalwood.

In recent years, the medical community has turned its attention to red sandalwood. It was used as medicine or spice by emperors more than 2,000 years ago to treat sleep disorders, diabetes, tumors and skin diseases. With the development of modern science and technology, the active ingredient in this kind of tree was extracted. But red sandalwood is an internationally endangered species. The logs, chips, powders and extracts are tightly regulated. Experimental data shows that it can reverse the age of mammals by 40.

The development of red sandalwood medicinal and health care products under the brand "Qian Li Mu" of Pengmen International is a series of products developed by ayurvedic medicine of India, Chinese medicine, Nepalese medicine and international modern medicine with the vitality of red sandalwood. The red sandalwood cream can make people become young only through daily cleaning. Red sandalwood is also made into lipsticks, skin care products to remove wrinkles and spots on the skin. Red sandalwood toothpaste can solve dental problems through daily brushing teeth. Integrate red sandalwood into life to achieve health and longevity, which is very consistent with the current international health trend.

A product called Supreme Pterostilbene (with the brand of Magicube), which is made from natural red sandalwood and has been approved by the FDA to help with memory loss and extend cell life cycle, was recently released in the United States.

Recently, the company made a proposal to the Indian government, hoping that the two sides could establish a factory for the deep development and cultivation of red sandalwood in its original place to ensure the sustainable development of red sandalwood and meet the health needs of people.

