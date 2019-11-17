Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pengmen International : Uses Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Technology to Make Red Sandalwood Natural Beauty Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:53pm EST

Pengmen International based in the Chinese capital, is combining health and beauty, using ancient Chinese medicine and modern technology to turn rare and expensive red sandalwood into natural beauty products. The company is trying to simplify the product, which can be used in everyday life to make people feel younger. Even more surprising, the company is trying to get more people to use the product at a affordable price.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191117005076/en/

Pengmen International utilise la médecine traditionnelle chinoise et la technologie moderne pour fabriquer des produits de beauté naturels en bois de santal rouge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pengmen International utilise la médecine traditionnelle chinoise et la technologie moderne pour fabriquer des produits de beauté naturels en bois de santal rouge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Health preservation medicine was invented by the Chinese thousands of years ago. In China's imperial palaces, emperors used a rare spice called sandalwood to the extreme, even making tables and chairs for their use. This rare ingredient is used in the top products of France's world-famous brands Chanel and Hermes.

Now, Pengmen International has turned the extremely rare red sandalwood used only by emperors into cosmetics. "Qian Li Mu" brand cleverly uses the integration of eastern Chinese medicine and western modern lifestyle to create "cosmetics" that can not only make people beautiful. Red sandalwood cream, which is said to have been copied from an ancient Chinese palace recipe more than 1,000 years ago (in the Tang Dynasty), can make people younger with daily cleaning. They also made red sandalwood into lipsticks and skin care products, which can remove spots and smooth wrinkles. Even Nobel winner Dr. Murad's Nitric oxide technology was used to combine with wild rosewood to produce a "skin lotion" . "From royalty to family, from emperors to us" is the company's vision, which ultimately serves the global public.

In addition, the company also combined French red wine and red sandalwood, brewing the unique red sandalwood dry red, known as the tree of life. This dry red is beneficial to the protection of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular cells and clean, can fight aging and prevent tumors.

It has been found that pterostilbene is the best natural plant antioxidant found so far and is being used in anti-tumor and anti-aging research in western countries. But natural red sandalwood has a limited stock and is internationally regulated, so these cosmetics made of red sandalwood may end up being available to a very small number of people.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:38pAVITA MEDICAL : Names David McIntyre as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:31pHELIOS DISTILLERY : Launch Event for Ryukyu Awamori, Japan's Oldest Distilled Liquor
BU
08:30pKEPPEL : Maritime Leaders Address Tomorrow's Solutions for the Vessel Industry
AQ
08:24pOil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:09pGRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Interim Results for the Period Ended 30 September 2019
AQ
08:03pJEFFERIES FINANCIAL : Agrees to Sell Remaining 31% Interest in National Beef to Marfrig;
BU
08:01pABLIC : Launch of the S-576Z Series Today
BU
08:01pT-MOBILE US, INC. : to Host Business Update Call
BU
08:00pNIO Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
GL
07:53pPENGMEN INTERNATIONAL : Uses Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Technology to Make Red Sandalwood Natural Beauty Products
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
2Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Made in China - Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals
4NIO INC. : NIO Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
5ARIUL FISH LLC : of Korea Launches Fish Product 'Golden Tongue Sole' Great for Health in Autumn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group