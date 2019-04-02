Penguin Computing Designs Now Available with New 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors Expanding Options for Data Center, HPC, AI

FREMONT, Calif., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise data center, and cloud solutions, announced today that the Penguin Computing Relion ® family of Linux-based servers is now available with the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors including both the processor formerly codenamed Cascade Lake-SP as well as the Walker Pass-based Cascade Lake-AP technology. This enhancement will enable Penguin Computing to improve performance for data center, HPC, and AI customers while also delivering the flexibility, density, and scalability of the Relion server design.



Using the new Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9200 processor, that delivers a new class of advanced performance for HPC and AI, the Penguin Computing Relion server family offers improved security, performance upgrades, and additional optimization for memory-bound virtualization for AI, deep learning, and machine learning workloads.

For data center customers, 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based Relion servers can provide persistent memory at scale and open the door to new types of storage systems and architectures, thanks to support for Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory modules.

“Timely access to the latest, most relevant technology is critical to Penguin Computing’s ability to innovate and to meet customer needs,” said Phil Pokorny, Chief Technology Officer, Penguin Computing. “When there is a step increase in capability, such as with the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, it opens up new design options so that we can develop solutions for what’s next on the horizon, particularly with regard to AI, through the Penguin Computing AI Practice.”

“Our partnership with Penguin Computing has resulted in innovative designs that highlight the power and efficiency of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, from 11 Open Compute Project-based clusters in the Top 500 to a cloud-accessible national supercomputer in Ireland,” said Trish Damkroger, Vice President, Data Center Group, Intel . “We look forward to continuing this close collaboration with Penguin Computing in the future as the company grows and develops even more HPC, AI, and datacenter solutions using the Intel technology-based Relion server family.”

About the Relion Family of Servers

The Penguin Computing Relion server family offers flexible configuration support for the full range of Intel based solutions, including 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Relion servers feature liquid and air cooling options and are available in both traditional Electronic Industries Alliance (EIA) 19 inch as well as open hardware-based 21-inch Open Compute Project (OCP) form factors. The Relion family includes general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) accelerated solutions which includes PCIe based GPGPU as well as peer-to-peer (P2P) Optimized GPGPU solutions. All Relion servers include pre-installed commercial or free Linux distribution operating systems and come with a three-year warranty.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com

