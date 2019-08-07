Penguin Computing Expands Altus™ Product Family with AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor based Systems, Reaching New Levels of Data Center Performance

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing , a leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions and services, today announced the availability of AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors for Penguin Computing’s Altus server platform. AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors are expected to deliver up to 2X the performance-per-socketi and up to 4X peak FLOPS per-socketii over AMD EPYC 7001 Series Processors. These advantages enable customers to transform their infrastructure with the right resources to drive performance and reduce bottlenecks.



At launch, the AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors will be supported as a drop-in upgrade, providing access to DDR4-3200MHz memory speeds on existing Altus platform systems. Additionally, Penguin Computing is complementing the existing Altus product family with new systems specifically designed to maximize the benefits of the 7002 Series Processor such as PCIe Gen 4 and is to be offered in both 21-inch Open Compute Project (OCP) systems and standard EIA 19” systems. Penguin Computing customers have the flexibility to deploy the EPYC 7002 Series in whichever platform, form-factor, or configuration is best suited to their workloads.

“We are thrilled to bring the AMD EPYC 7002 Series into the Penguin Computing Altus product family,” said William Wu, Vice President of Hardware Products at Penguin Computing. “We’ve been waiting for this processor, which enables us to deliver breakthrough performance in solutions designed for AI and HPC workloads. In particular, we expect the EPYC 7002 to utilize PCIe Gen 4 to bolster workloads that had been bottlenecked by the bandwidth of PCIe Gen 3.”

Based on the “Zen 2” CPU Architecture, AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors provide up to 64 7nm cores, with up to 4GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. These processors set a new standard for the modern datacenter with breakthrough performance, advanced features, and embedded security protection to help defend against attacks to the CPU, applications and data.

“The launch of the AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors will enable enterprises to transform their datacenter operations at the pace of their business,” said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD. “We’re excited to facilitate Penguin Computing to deliver on their solution. Together, these innovations deliver the breakthrough performance that AI and HPC workloads demand.”

Visit www.penguincomputing.com/altus to learn more about the Altus family of servers.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com .

Penguin Computing is a registered trademark of Penguin Computing, Inc. Penguin Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH).

i Testing performed by AMD Engineering as of October 2018 using AMD reference system with a preproduction “Rome” engineering sample, where “Rome” scored approximately 2x higher compared to “Naples” System. Actual results with production silicon may vary. ROM-03

ii Estimated generational increase based upon AMD internal design specifications for “Zen 2” compared to “Zen”. “Zen 2” has 2X the core density of “Zen”, and when multiplied by 2X peak FLOPs per core, at the same frequency, results in 4X the FLOPs in throughput. Actual results with production silicon may vary. ROM-04