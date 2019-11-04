Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Penguin Computing to Speak and Exhibit at Supercomputing 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, today announces it will be speaking and exhibiting at Supercomputing 2019 in Denver, CO. 

WHAT: After a year of growth, Penguin Computing is bringing innovative technology demos and presentations to the show to offer expertise on a range of topics across HPC, AI, storage, cloud and more. Visit the Penguin Computing Theater and Booth #1343 for presentations from executives and industry leaders. Penguin Computing will also be speaking at select partner booths.

Penguin Computing Booth #1343
Penguin Computing experts will be onsite offering:

  • Software Demos
    • Award-winning HPC on cloud for the most challenging computational needs, on-demand, in whatever mix of private, public, or hybrid cloud needed
    • New cluster management software capabilities that make node management easier and more secure
    • Cloud-based, virtual workstation technology that reduces production timelines and cost
       
  • Hardware Displays
    • The latest in GPU-accelerated computing, high-speed networking, and more
    • Rack and Power and Cooling Displays that highlight the future of HPC infrastructure
    • The performance, versatility, and density possible in our FrostByte software-defined storage rack

Presentations at the Penguin Computing Theater
Hear firsthand from customers and industry leaders on best practices and industry trends in a variety of vertical industries as well as AI, HPC, and storage:

  • Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Amazing – Phil Pokorny, CTO of Penguin Computing on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. MDT.
     
  • Gemini Man: Actualizing Director Ang Lee’s vision of a unique movie viewing experience – William Wu, VP of Product Marketing and Management at Penguin Computing on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:45 p.m. MDT.
     
  • POD™: The Bare Metal HPC Cloud – Catherine Pringle, Sales Account Manager and Court Cooper, Sales Account Manager at Penguin Computing on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:30 a.m. MDT.
     
  • Scyld Cloud Workstation™ – Don’t move your data, visualize it – Gary Yee, Software Architect at Penguin Computing and Thomas Ruge, CEO of Colorado Code Craft on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m. MDT.
     
  • Edge Compute – Troy Kaster, VP of Commercial Products at SMART Embedded Computing on Wednesday, November 20 at 4:45 p.m. MDT.
     
  • Optimizing Embedded Flash Solutions for Your AI Applications – Kevin Tubbs, PhD, Sr. Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Penguin Computing on Thursday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. MDT.
     
  • Scyld ClusterWare® – Providing the tools you need for cluster management – Joseph Dunn, Sr. Software Engineer at Penguin Computing on Thursday, November 21 at 1:30 p.m. MDT.

Additional presentations from partners including Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Lawrence Livermore National Labs, EarthCast Technologies, Graphcore, Mellanox, Red Hat, ThinkParQ, and WekaIO are scheduled at the Penguin Computing Theater.

Penguin Computing Presentations at Partner Booths

  • Powering AI and ML with Penguin Computing – Kevin Tubbs, Senior Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Penguin Computing at the Red Hat Booth (#1635) Wednesday, November 20 at 4:30 p.m. MDT.
     
  • Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Amazing – Phil Pokorny, CTO of Penguin Computing at the AMD Booth (#525) Wednesday, November 20 at 5:00 p.m. MDT.
WHEN:November 17-22, 2019
  
WHERE:Supercomputing 2019
Booth #1343
Colorado Convention Center
700 14th Street
Denver, CO 80202

For additional details about Penguin Computing at Supercomputing 2019 visit: https://www.penguincomputing.com/sc19

Follow Penguin Computing on Twitter @PenguinHPC and use our official SC19 hashtag #HPCeverywhere to stay connected.

Tweet a photo of the Penguin Computing special edition #HPCeverywhere stuffed penguin with the #HPCeverywhere hashtag for a chance to win an iPhone or iPad. Full contest details: https://www.penguincomputing.com/sc19/twitter-giveaway/

Penguin is a Gold Sponsor at Beowulf Bash 2019 on Monday, November 18 from 9 p.m. – midnight MDT. Join us!

About Penguin Computing
For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com. Penguin Computing, Relion and FrostByte are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Penguin Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH).

Penguin Computing Media Contact
Karbo Communications
Madeline Kalicka
penguin@karbocom.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aEVIANA HEALTH : IIROC Trading Halt - EHC
AQ
08:20aCORDOVACANN : IIROC Trading Halt - CDVA
AQ
08:20aEPIGENOMICS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:20aCOMMERZBANK AG : - Sparebank1 Bolig  1bn covered 2029
PR
08:20aNavios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces the Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
08:18aSCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:17aNAPCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17aItamar Medical Announces Blue Shield of CA and Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Plan to Include WatchPAT™ in Their Policies
GL
08:16aTRIMAS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:16aINSPERITY : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group