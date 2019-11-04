Penguin Computing to Speak and Exhibit at Supercomputing 2019

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, Inc. , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings , today announces it will be speaking and exhibiting at Supercomputing 2019 in Denver, CO.



WHAT: After a year of growth, Penguin Computing is bringing innovative technology demos and presentations to the show to offer expertise on a range of topics across HPC, AI, storage, cloud and more. Visit the Penguin Computing Theater and Booth #1343 for presentations from executives and industry leaders. Penguin Computing will also be speaking at select partner booths.

Penguin Computing Booth #1343

Penguin Computing experts will be onsite offering:

Software Demos Award-winning HPC on cloud for the most challenging computational needs, on-demand, in whatever mix of private, public, or hybrid cloud needed New cluster management software capabilities that make node management easier and more secure Cloud-based, virtual workstation technology that reduces production timelines and cost



Hardware Displays The latest in GPU-accelerated computing, high-speed networking, and more Rack and Power and Cooling Displays that highlight the future of HPC infrastructure The performance, versatility, and density possible in our FrostByte software-defined storage rack



Presentations at the Penguin Computing Theater

Hear firsthand from customers and industry leaders on best practices and industry trends in a variety of vertical industries as well as AI, HPC, and storage:

Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Amazing – Phil Pokorny, CTO of Penguin Computing on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. MDT.



– Phil Pokorny, CTO of Penguin Computing on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. MDT. Gemini Man: Actualizing Director Ang Lee’s vision of a unique movie viewing experience – William Wu, VP of Product Marketing and Management at Penguin Computing on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:45 p.m. MDT.



– William Wu, VP of Product Marketing and Management at Penguin Computing on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:45 p.m. MDT. POD™: The Bare Metal HPC Cloud – Catherine Pringle, Sales Account Manager and Court Cooper, Sales Account Manager at Penguin Computing on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:30 a.m. MDT.



– Catherine Pringle, Sales Account Manager and Court Cooper, Sales Account Manager at Penguin Computing on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:30 a.m. MDT. Scyld Cloud Workstation™ – Don’t move your data, visualize it – Gary Yee, Software Architect at Penguin Computing and Thomas Ruge, CEO of Colorado Code Craft on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m. MDT.



– Gary Yee, Software Architect at Penguin Computing and Thomas Ruge, CEO of Colorado Code Craft on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m. MDT. Edge Compute – Troy Kaster, VP of Commercial Products at SMART Embedded Computing on Wednesday, November 20 at 4:45 p.m. MDT.



Troy Kaster, VP of Commercial Products at SMART Embedded Computing on Wednesday, November 20 at 4:45 p.m. MDT. Optimizing Embedded Flash Solutions for Your AI Applications – Kevin Tubbs, PhD, Sr. Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Penguin Computing on Thursday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. MDT.



– Kevin Tubbs, PhD, Sr. Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Penguin Computing on Thursday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. MDT. Scyld ClusterWare® – Providing the tools you need for cluster management – Joseph Dunn, Sr. Software Engineer at Penguin Computing on Thursday, November 21 at 1:30 p.m. MDT.

Additional presentations from partners including Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Lawrence Livermore National Labs, EarthCast Technologies, Graphcore, Mellanox, Red Hat, ThinkParQ, and WekaIO are scheduled at the Penguin Computing Theater.

Penguin Computing Presentations at Partner Booths



Powering AI and ML with Penguin Computing – Kevin Tubbs, Senior Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Penguin Computing at the Red Hat Booth (#1635) Wednesday, November 20 at 4:30 p.m. MDT.



– Kevin Tubbs, Senior Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Penguin Computing at the Red Hat Booth (#1635) Wednesday, November 20 at 4:30 p.m. MDT. Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Amazing – Phil Pokorny, CTO of Penguin Computing at the AMD Booth (#525) Wednesday, November 20 at 5:00 p.m. MDT.

November 17-22, 2019

Booth #1343

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

Denver, CO 80202

