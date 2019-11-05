Penn Capital Announces New Deputy CIO and Director of Research Promotions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Capital Management Company, Inc. (Penn Capital) is pleased to announce the promotions of Eric Green to Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Equity, Peter Duffy to Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Credit, and Joseph Maguire to Director of Research.



Mr. Green, a Senior Partner with the firm, began his career with Penn Capital in 1997 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s equity strategies. He also chairs the Equity Strategy Committee. He is a member of the Executive Committee, which directs the firm’s overall strategy and management. Mr. Green is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Mid-Atlantic Region and served as Co-Chairman of the ADL's 2018 Walk Against Hate.

Mr. Duffy, a Senior Partner with the firm, began his career with Penn Capital in 2006 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s credit strategies. He also chairs the Credit Strategy Committee. He is a member of the Executive Committee, which directs the firm’s overall strategy and management.

Mr. Maguire, a Senior Partner with the firm, began his career with Penn Capital in 2005 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager for select Penn Capital equity and credit strategies. As Director of Research, Mr. Maguire is responsible for guiding the firm’s day-to-day investment research process.

“The promotions announced today are both a recognition of outstanding contributions to the firm and reflect a continued evolution of leadership representing the next generation at Penn Capital,” says Richard Hocker, Founder, CEO, and CIO of Penn Capital.