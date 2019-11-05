Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Penn Capital Announces New Deputy CIO and Director of Research Promotions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:30am EST

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Capital Management Company, Inc. (Penn Capital) is pleased to announce the promotions of Eric Green to Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Equity, Peter Duffy to Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Credit, and Joseph Maguire to Director of Research.

Mr. Green, a Senior Partner with the firm, began his career with Penn Capital in 1997 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s equity strategies. He also chairs the Equity Strategy Committee. He is a member of the Executive Committee, which directs the firm’s overall strategy and management. Mr. Green is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Mid-Atlantic Region and served as Co-Chairman of the ADL's 2018 Walk Against Hate.

Mr. Duffy, a Senior Partner with the firm, began his career with Penn Capital in 2006 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s credit strategies. He also chairs the Credit Strategy Committee. He is a member of the Executive Committee, which directs the firm’s overall strategy and management.

Mr. Maguire, a Senior Partner with the firm, began his career with Penn Capital in 2005 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager for select Penn Capital equity and credit strategies. As Director of Research, Mr. Maguire is responsible for guiding the firm’s day-to-day investment research process.

“The promotions announced today are both a recognition of outstanding contributions to the firm and reflect a continued evolution of leadership representing the next generation at Penn Capital,” says Richard Hocker, Founder, CEO, and CIO of Penn Capital.

Penn Capital, founded in 1987, is an independent investment management firm located in Philadelphia, PA. Penn Capital maintains a fully integrated credit and equity research process and emphasizes Complete Capital Structure Analysis® when analyzing investment opportunities. Penn Capital has approximately $3.0 billion in assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2019) and specializes in high yield fixed income and micro-to-mid capitalization equity portfolios for institutions and individuals.              
                                                                                                 
Inquiries can be sent to David Jordan, Marketing Manager at djordan@penncapital.com or (215) 302-1587.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aTo manage growth and restore power faster, Texas coop will turn on ARCOS
GL
11:50aSGS : US CPSC Issues a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Infant Sleep Products
PU
11:50aUNILEVER N : Why you should add a ‘to who' to your ‘to do' list
PU
11:50aANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYI : Announcement-9M2019 Financial Results
PU
11:50aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Speeds Enterprises Hybrid Cloud Adoption and Innovation by Extending Partnership with VMware
PU
11:50aSGS : US Bean Bag Safety Standard Updated
PU
11:50aATEME : Third quarter revenues 2019
AN
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : to present at upcoming conferences in November 2019
AQ
11:50aPUMA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:49aPELOTON INTERACTIVE : feels the burn as post-IPO results point to more losses
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group