Penn National Insurance Selects One Inc for Digital Claims Payments

07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT

FOLSOM, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Penn National Insurance has selected ClaimsPay, part of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, to digitize outbound payments and enhance customer engagement.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Penn National Insurance is a property and casualty (P&C) mutual insurance company specializing in multiple lines of business, including personal automobile, liability, workers’ compensation, commercial automobile, and homeowners. The company boasts a 101-year history and now comprises 1,200 independent agencies in 11 states. The company chose One Inc’s digital outbound payments solution, ClaimsPay, as part of a companywide modernization initiative.

“We chose One Inc because, as an insurance-focused software company, their product has built-in features to help us streamline processes, lower costs, and create a superior customer experience,” said Frank Benedek, vice president, claims at Penn National Insurance. “After briefly pausing our upgrade schedule at the onset of the pandemic, our newly remote work environment made it even more clear just how important digital payments will be moving forward. By shifting a portion of our outbound payments online, ClaimsPay reduces our dependence on checks, thereby minimizing the need for on-site processing. The platform also enables remote communication through a variety of digital channels, providing yet another safeguard for the health and well-being of our staff and policyholders alike.”

The platform’s suite of digital engagement tools includes multiple secure communication channels, such as TCPA-compliant IVR and text messaging. In addition to real-time disbursement options and multi-payee capabilities, One Inc’s flexible architecture, branded portal technology, and vendor onboarding systems were all important considerations in the company’s decision to adopt ClaimsPay.

"We are so pleased to partner with Penn National Insurance and to help them achieve their modernization goals through secure digital claims payments," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "Their commitment to innovation is a testament to the company’s staying-power, and we look forward to working closely with their team as we continue to move ahead in this rapidly changing industry.”

About One Inc
One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

About Penn National Insurance
Penn National Insurance, founded in 1919, in Harrisburg, Pa., sells property-casualty insurance in 11 states, through a network of more than 1,200 independent agency operations. The company wrote $749.6 million in net written premium in 2019 on $663.7 million in policyholders’ surplus, and total assets exceeded $1.8 billion. The company employs approximately 830 people in its 11-state sales and service territory. For more information, please visit www.pennnationalinsurance.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
