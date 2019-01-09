Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:47pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE:PFLT) announced that it will report results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (800) 289-0459 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (323) 794-2558. All callers should reference PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.  An archived replay of the call will be available through February 21, 2019 by calling toll-free (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #2535745.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans. From time to time, the Company may also invest in mezzanine debt and equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:
Aviv Efrat
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
(212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com

PP_FloatingRateCapitalLtd_RGB copy.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tenaris S.A. and Certain Officers – TS
GL
05:19pSENECA FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBP : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
05:19pPACWEST BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pDUKE ENERGY : programs available to help manage energy bills in Florida
PU
05:19pMARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pOROCOBRE : Cauchari Drilling Results - Phase III Drilling Complete ORE ASX Announcement_Cauchari Drilling Update_FINAL.pdf
PU
05:18pALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Financial Results
AQ
05:18pAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Divorcing -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:17pRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
4STRATEGY: Four sectors for the future
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.