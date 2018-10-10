Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Fiscal Year 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced that it will report results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 15, 2018 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (800) 458-4121 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (929) 477-0324. All callers should reference PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. An archived replay of the call will be available through November 29, 2018 by calling toll-free (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #3939708.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:
Aviv Efrat
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
(212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com

PFLT Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53pNAVIGATOR : Information about the anti-dumping duty to applied in the USA
PU
11:53pNorthwest Federal Donates $10,000 to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy
BU
11:50pCBS : PGA of America Signs 11-Year Deal With CBS and ESPN
DJ
11:50pHUMANA : Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Achieves Highest Medicare Stars Quality Rating
BU
11:49pRAFALE CONTRACT FOR INDIA : clarifications by Dassault Aviation
GL
11:49pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11:48pWALT DISNEY : Forbes Ranks Disney Among World’s Best Employers for 2018
PU
11:48pTALEND : New Talend APAC Cloud Data Infrastructure Now Available!
PU
11:48pCROWN RESORTS : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11:47pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Huazhu Group Limited Investors (HTHT)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.