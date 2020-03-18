Pennington Announces Habitat for Humanity Partnership

Pennington, a Georgia-born seed and lawn care company, will celebrate the anniversary of 75 years in business by partnering with Habitat for Humanity International to help build a home alongside volunteers and a future Habitat family in Greene County, GA. Company volunteers will also hold Habitat build days in other areas of the country where Pennington has facilities including Benton County, AZ, Salem, OR, Cornelius, NC and Springfield, MO.

“The strength of our company comes from honesty, integrity, quality and people,” says Sonny Pennington, son of the founder and current member of parent company Central Garden & Pet’s board of directors. “We are so thankful that we have been able to put these values to work for Habitat homeowners through our partnership, especially during a significant year in our company’s history.”

Pennington and Habitat believe in providing homeowners with access to decent, safe and affordable homes. This partnership will pave the way for Habitat families to build strength, stability and independence in their new homes.

“We are grateful to have Pennington join us as a new partner,” said Julie Laird Davis, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Cause Marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. “They are celebrating their 75th year in business by empowering Habitat homeowners to gain access to affordable home ownership with sweat equity and volunteer support.”

About Pennington

Some people look at a lawn as a place that requires mowing, edging, seeding, fertilizing, and more – in short, as a chore. At Pennington they see the lawn as an outdoor living space for making unforgettable memories and they’re dedicated to ensuring that your lawn is ready for any occasion. They’ve been at this for a long time, beginning in 1945 as a small seed store on Main Street in Madison, Georgia. They’re proud that their founder Brooks Pennington Sr.’s spirit of entrepreneurship is still with them today driving them to make the finest grass seed, soil amendments, fertilizers, and wild bird seed that money can buy. From baseball games, parties, water balloon fights or playing fetch with the family dog, millions of homeowners have relied on Pennington to set their lawns and gardens as the stage for lifelong memories. To learn more, follow Pennington on Facebook.

Pennington Seed is owned by the Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), a leading innovator, marketer and producer and distributor of quality branded and private label products for the lawn, & garden and pet supplies markets. To learn more about Pennington Seed, visit www.pennington.com. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, visit www.central.com.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

