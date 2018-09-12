Pennsylvania Comes Together on October 21 to Walk4Hearing

The Hearing
Loss Association of America (HLAA) invites you to join us for the
2018 Pennsylvania
Walk4Hearing on October 21 at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The
Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing brings together people with hearing loss,
their families and friends to raise awareness and support others in the
local community. Participating in the Walk gives you a chance to engage
with people like yourself, share stories, and make new friends.
The theme for this year’s Walk4Hearing is the importance of getting your hearing
screened. People with hearing loss often face an increased risk of
falls, isolation, anxiety, depression, and possibly even cognitive
decline. Let us know that you are taking charge of your hearing health
by using #screenURhearing
on Twitter and other social media posts. A hearing screening van will be
present at the Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing provided by Salus
University Osborne College of Audiology.
The HLAA Walk4Hearing has raised more than $13 million and welcomed more
than 90,000 walkers in cities across the country since its inception in
2006. Funds raised support national and local programs for people with
hearing loss.
Both national and local sponsors are integral to the success of the
Walk4Hearing. Their involvement typically consists of much more than
financial support. Many companies form their own teams who take part in
the Walk and also have volunteers to assist with many Walk logistics.
This year, we are pleased to welcome CaptionCall as a new national
sponsor at the Capital level. With CaptionCall’s generous support we can
now reach even more people to help them on their hearing loss journey.
HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 Walk4Hearing
sponsors:
National Sponsors
Capital
CaptionCall
Premier
CapTel
Captioned Telephone
Platinum
MED-EL
Silver
Advanced
Bionics
Cochlear
Americas
Hamilton
CapTel
hi
HealthInnovations
Local Gold Sponsors
Pinnacle
ENT Associates
Brookman Hearing Services
About the Hearing Loss Association of America
The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), founded in 1979, opens
the world of communication to people with hearing loss through
information, education, support and advocacy. Call 301.657.2248 or visit hearingloss.org
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005235/en/