Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture : Top-Performing Bulls to Sell in 46th Edition of Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center Auction

Top-Performing Bulls to Sell in 46th Edition of Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center Auction

Pennsylvania Furnace, PA - Beef producers have an opportunity to buy some of the best genetics in the northeast during cattle sales at Pennsylvania's Livestock Evaluation Center in Pennsylvania Furnace, Centre County, Friday, March 29, at noon.

Top-gaining performance-tested bulls will be sold at the 46th annual Performance-Tested Bull Sale. Bulls enrolled in the program will have completed a 112-day test evaluating average daily gain, weight per day of age, feed efficiency, loin muscle size and fat deposition. All bulls will be given a breeding soundness exam and must pass it to be considered for the sale.

'Now is the time to buy a bull,' said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. 'Whether you're looking to get started in the beef business, scaling up your operation, or simply seeking fresh genetics, this is a local opportunity to purchase some of the best bulls from across the Northeast.'

Not all bulls will be selected for the sale - the sale committee will evaluate the bulls that complete the test and select the best bulls for auction based on their performance in all components of the test.

There are currently 155 bulls on test representing six beef breeds including Angus, Hereford, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Simmental and SimAngus. All bulls are consigned by producers from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The fastest gaining bull at the 84-day mark is a SimAngus consigned by William Palmer of Linesville, Crawford County, that is gaining 5.43 lbs. per day on test. The leading Angus bull on test is consigned by Kerr Cattle Co. of Clearfield, Clearfield County, and is currently gaining 5.29 lbs. per day on test.

Bulls on test include: 97 Angus, 11 Herefords, 12 Red Angus, one Shorthorn, seven SimAngus and 27 Simmentals. Final weights and information will be compiled into a catalog for the March 29 sale, available online and mailed by request.

In addition to the bull sale at the Livestock Evaluation Center on March 29, there will be a trade show sponsored by the Pennsylvania Cattlemen's Association and two additional beef cattle female sales: the Pennsylvania Simmental Association Spring into Excellence Female Sale and the Pennsylvania Angus Association Finest Female Sale.

For more information about Pennsylvania's performance testing programs and sales or facilities for hosting livestock events, contact Greg Hubbard at 814-238-2527 or ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit www.livestockevaluationcenter.com. For information about the Pennsylvania Cattleman's beef events, visit http://pacattlemen.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Will Nichols - 717.787.5085

