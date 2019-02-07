Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture : Top-Performing Bulls to Sell in 46th Edition of Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Top-Performing Bulls to Sell in 46th Edition of Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center Auction

Pennsylvania Furnace, PA - Beef producers have an opportunity to buy some of the best genetics in the northeast during cattle sales at Pennsylvania's Livestock Evaluation Center in Pennsylvania Furnace, Centre County, Friday, March 29, at noon.

Top-gaining performance-tested bulls will be sold at the 46th annual Performance-Tested Bull Sale. Bulls enrolled in the program will have completed a 112-day test evaluating average daily gain, weight per day of age, feed efficiency, loin muscle size and fat deposition. All bulls will be given a breeding soundness exam and must pass it to be considered for the sale.

'Now is the time to buy a bull,' said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. 'Whether you're looking to get started in the beef business, scaling up your operation, or simply seeking fresh genetics, this is a local opportunity to purchase some of the best bulls from across the Northeast.'

Not all bulls will be selected for the sale - the sale committee will evaluate the bulls that complete the test and select the best bulls for auction based on their performance in all components of the test.

There are currently 155 bulls on test representing six beef breeds including Angus, Hereford, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Simmental and SimAngus. All bulls are consigned by producers from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The fastest gaining bull at the 84-day mark is a SimAngus consigned by William Palmer of Linesville, Crawford County, that is gaining 5.43 lbs. per day on test. The leading Angus bull on test is consigned by Kerr Cattle Co. of Clearfield, Clearfield County, and is currently gaining 5.29 lbs. per day on test.

Bulls on test include: 97 Angus, 11 Herefords, 12 Red Angus, one Shorthorn, seven SimAngus and 27 Simmentals. Final weights and information will be compiled into a catalog for the March 29 sale, available online and mailed by request.

In addition to the bull sale at the Livestock Evaluation Center on March 29, there will be a trade show sponsored by the Pennsylvania Cattlemen's Association and two additional beef cattle female sales: the Pennsylvania Simmental Association Spring into Excellence Female Sale and the Pennsylvania Angus Association Finest Female Sale.

For more information about Pennsylvania's performance testing programs and sales or facilities for hosting livestock events, contact Greg Hubbard at 814-238-2527 or ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit www.livestockevaluationcenter.com. For information about the Pennsylvania Cattleman's beef events, visit http://pacattlemen.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Will Nichols - 717.787.5085

# # #

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 22:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pBB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
RE
06:01pNew York Gov. Cuomo to Put Plan to Overhaul MTA Into Budget Bill
DJ
05:36pThree-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009
DJ
05:35pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Toomey, Jones, Sensenbrenner, and Connolly Redouble Effort to Fight Fentanyl Imports
PU
05:34pAirbnb hires airline executive in move to offer transportation services
RE
05:30pNo talks between Trump and China's Xi before trade deadline
RE
05:30pBMO Asset Management Inc. Announces Changes to the Risk-Ratings for Certain BMO ETF Listings
AQ
05:30pPENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Top-Performing Bulls to Sell in 46th Edition of Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center Auction
PU
05:28pSouth Africa's Ramaphosa Backs Prosecuting Fellow ANC Party Members
DJ
05:18pPostmates confidentially files for IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2PETROSHALE INC : PETROSHALE : Announces Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid
3MEDMARC INSURANCE GROUP : and Pharmacists Mutual Announce a Strategic Alliance to Package All-Lines Insuran..
4Cloudflare Announces Strong Network Expansion and New Office in Q4 2018
5CIMB-PRINCIPAL : Asset Management Group Achieves RM80 Billion AUM in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.