Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic : DCED Announces Funding to Lower Energy Costs for Residents and Businesses in Butler, Crawford, and Northampton Counties

Harrisburg, PA - Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced three new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), that will bring natural gas energy to households and businesses in Butler, Crawford, and Northampton counties.

'Pennsylvanians' ability to access our energy resources is directly related to many other aspects of life, from health and education to poverty,' Secretary Davin said. 'We are proud to help residents lower their energy bills, help businesses reduce emissions, and develop the abundant energy resources under our feet.'

Supported through the Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

The approved projects are as follows:

Butler County

Albert Garage & Farm Equipment (AG&FE) was approved for a $23,666 grant for the extension of a natural gas line into its facility in West Sunbury Borough. The building is currently heated by propane and wood. The gas line will allow AG&FE to reduce emissions and cost of operations. It will provide gas service to two additional small businesses in the area. The total project cost is $47,333. Crawford County

Wayne Township was approved for a $16,331 grant to extend a natural gas line into an expansion project at its maintenance building that will be used for public meetings, as a polling location and community center. The gas line will also serve six businesses and eight homeowners. The total project cost is $37,252. Northampton County

The Lehigh Valley Economic Investment Corporation was approved for a $320,950 grant to extend natural gas service into the Keystone Cement Company located in East Allen Township. The gas line will fuel the Portland Cemetery rotary dry-process kiln and the preheater tower manufacturing equipment. The total project cost is $2,195,291 and is expected to retain 137 full time jobs.

