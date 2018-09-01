Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protectio : DEP's Oil and Gas Annual Report Details Increased Permit Efficiencies with Increased Inspections, Environmental Protections

Deb Klenotic, DEP



Faster form submission for operators, progress on improved e-permitting options, and increased efficiency and number of site inspections are among program advances detailed in the 2017 Oil and Gas Annual Report , released today by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

'As the production of natural gas in Pennsylvania reached record volume last year, DEP continued to work hard on program developments that improved customer service to industry and strengthened environmental protection,' said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

The report notes that total inspections, as well as inspections of unconventional Marcellus Shale wells, were both at record levels in 2017, with over 36,000 compliance inspections conducted during the year. Through the first three years of the Wolf administration, DEP has averaged 35,483 total inspections per year, up from an average of 26,230 in the prior four years, in keeping with the Wolf administration's commitment to provide consistent, fair and timely enforcement of Pennsylvania's environmental regulations.

DEP expanded electronic form submission options for operators, enabling well records, pre-drill survey sample results, site restoration reports, and other forms to be submitted online. These upgrades save operators time and increase the public transparency of the regulatory process. A 2017 update of the DEP compliance and enforcement tracking database to show the number of days a company is in violation also increased public transparency.

Site inspections increased 2 percent over 2016, for a total of 36,288 inspections. Development of a tablet-based electronic tool in 2017 has greatly streamlined the process for field and office staff and for operators and made inspection results more quickly available to the public-in days rather than weeks.

The agency made significant progress in upgrading its current well-drilling online permit to be part of the new department-wide e-permitting system for enhanced functionality. Work also progressed on converting the Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit from a paper application to an e-permit. Both e-permits are expected to launch in fall 2018.

DEP issued 2,028 unconventional well permits last year, 707 more than in 2016. An interactive map shows the locations. Operators produced 5.36 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, about a quarter-trillion increase over 2016.

New tools and initiatives were launched last year to step up efforts, in the face of great funding need, to address the statewide problem of orphan and abandoned wells left by oil and gas drilling operations before regulations were put in place in the 1980s. DEP increased inspections of these potentially hazardous wells; created online mapping and video educational tools; and started a Good Samaritan program to encourage and train the private sector to help plug them.

The interactive, multimedia annual report offers several levels of data: the year in review; deeper detail and historical data; and educational overviews of drilling and the regulatory process statewide. For example, users can see how much gas was produced in Pennsylvania in 2017, compare this to production since 2010, or drill down to see production by individual wells.

The annual report also features a section on the many ways the public can stay up-to-date on regulations, for example, by signing up for email notifications or attending Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board Meetings in person or by webinar.

