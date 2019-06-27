Log in
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protectio : DEP to Hold Public Hearing on Consol's Bailey Mine Draft Discharge Permit

06/27/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
Dept. of Environmental Protection
Commonwealth News Bureau
Room 308, Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg PA., 17120

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) District Mining Operations will hold a public hearing on a draft discharge permit for Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company's Bailey Central Mine Complex in Morris Township, Greene County.

The public hearing will take place on Wednesday, July 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Morris Township Community Center, Rt. 18 Browns Creek Road in Nineveh.

The site currently has one outfall and the company is seeking amendments to its current National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to cover discharges from two additional outfalls. DEP has received written comments on the draft permit during a 30-day comment period that ended May 27, 2019, as well as a request for a public hearing.

Individuals will have the opportunity to present up to five minutes of oral testimony relevant to the issue. Testifiers should bring at least one copy of their testimony and exhibits for submission to DEP. DEP will record testimony. Individuals who are unable to attend the hearing may submit three copies of a written statement and exhibits by August 1 to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, California District Mining Office, 25 Technology Drive, California Technology Park, Coal Center, PA 15423. Written submittals must contain the following:

• Name, address, and telephone number of the person submitting the comments.

• Identification of the proposed draft NPDES Permit No. PA0236268.

• Concise statements regarding the relevancy of the information or objections to issuance of the NPDES Permit.

Copies of the draft NPDES permit and associated documents are on file for public review, by appointment by calling 724-769-1100, at the Department of Environmental Protection, California District Mining Office, 25 Technology Drive, California Technology Park, Coal Center, PA 15423. The draft permit and NPDES fact sheet are also available online.

Individuals in need of an accommodation in order to participate in the hearing, as provided for in the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, should contact the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) or 1-800-654-5988 and request that you be relayed to Bonnie Herbert at 724-769-1100 to discuss how DEP may accommodate your needs.

###

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 19:24:02 UTC
