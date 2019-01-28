Log in
Pennsylvania Fish And Boat Commission To Recruit New Class Of Waterways Conservation Officer Trainees

01/28/2019 | 01:47pm EST

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is recruiting the 22nd class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees at its H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.

Waterways Conservation Officer

The State Civil Service Commission (SCSC) will begin accepting applications January 30 until February 19, 2019.

The class of up to 20 trainees is expected to report for training in the summer of 2019 and graduate in the summer of 2020. The most recent previous academy was held in 2015-2016.

Trainees will undergo an extensive 52-week training program encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement. Following civil service testing and selection, trainees will first complete a 22-week Municipal Police Officers Basic Training conducted by Pennsylvania State Police at its Northwest Training Center in Meadville, Crawford County. An additional 30 weeks of training is conducted at the Stackhouse school located in Bellefonte, Centre County and includes field training alongside seasoned WCOs. Trainees will assist with investigations, patrol regions, participate in public outreach events and stock waterways.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

  • Pennsylvania residency
  • Possess a valid driver's license
  • Be at least 21 years of age
  • High School Graduate or GED
  • Pass a criminal history background check

For more information on the position, visit the recruitment page on www.fishandboat.com.  

Applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, please visit the SCSC website on or after January 30, 2019 at: www.employment.pa.gov

Video b-roll and sound bites to accompany this release are available here.

Media Contact: 
Mike Parker, Communications Director
717.705.7806
michparker@pa.gov

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-fish-and-boat-commission-to-recruit-new-class-of-waterways-conservation-officer-trainees-300785278.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission


© PRNewswire 2019
