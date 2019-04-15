Log in
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Authorizes Continent 8 to Provide Managed Network Services to Gaming Operators

04/15/2019 | 11:31am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continent 8 Technologies, the award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global data solutions provider, has been authorized by the PGCB (Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board) to provide co-location, data warehousing and managed network services to online gaming operators.

Michael Tobin, CEO, Continent 8 Technologies, shared his insights on Pennsylvania's authorization stating, "We are very excited to bring our global network and managed services to the online gaming community in Pennsylvania. The new opportunities for gaming operators, including online sports betting companies, will require a partner like Continent 8 that is knowledgeable and delivers expeditious results. The upcoming launch date for mobile online casino and sports betting only increases the urgency to set up operations now."

Continent 8 is uniquely positioned to serve clients currently operating in Pennsylvania and those considering entering the online gaming market. As an officially authorized Gaming Service Provider, Continent 8 has already opened up two centers in Pennsylvania allowing for both primary and disaster recovery operations. In fact, following the awarding of the authorization on March 11th, Continent 8 was successful in getting customers operational in time for the beginning of March Madness this year.

Continent 8, as part of its commitment to the ever-expanding US online gambling market, will be opening up operations in advance of every regulated state going live. Clients that work with Continent 8 Technologies gain immediate access to a global network of industry leading services, deep and unparalleled experience in the gaming sector, and multi-state connectivity that currently includes Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Continent 8's seamless suite of hosting, security, and network managed services is ideal for those entering the US sports betting market and planning further growth as the landscape evolves.

Continent 8 is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global network solutions provider that connects, manages, and secures the world's most valuable information. Its advanced data centers and high-quality networks support critical online operations in both private and public-sector organizations in over 40 locations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For more information visit www.continent8.com.

CONTACT: Nick Nally +1 954-302-2114
nick.nally@continent8.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-authorizes-continent-8-to-provide-managed-network-services-to-gaming-operators-300832075.html

SOURCE Continent 8 Technologies


© PRNewswire 2019
