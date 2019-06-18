Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports 2.2% Increase for Table Games Revenue in May

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/, show that table games revenue for May 2019 was $76,559,198, an increase of 2.2% over May of last year when revenue was $74,908,874.

Additionally, the Board is reporting that when combining May's table games revenue with the earlier reported May slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue increased by 2.6% compared to May of last year.

Total tax revenue from table games play during May amounted to $12,310,469* with an average of 1,281 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for May 2019 and May 2018 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are displayed in the following tables:

Casino May 2019 Table

Games

Revenue May 2018 Table

Games

Revenue % Change Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands) $17,535,876 $19,616,223 -10.61% Parx Casino $16,140,616 $16,047,651 0.58% SugarHouse Casino $13,160,649 $10,094,366 30.38% Rivers Casino $6,888,036 $6,288,483 9.53% Harrah's Philadelphia $4,274,410 $5,255,880 -18.67% Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,792,339 $2,896,686 30.92% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,642,777 $3,797,974 -4.09% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,524,941 $2,938,656 19.95% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,147,553 $3,022,032 4.15% The Meadows Casino $2,921,505 $3,236,107 -9.72% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,290,783 $1,309,596 -1.44% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $239,713 $405,220 -40.84% Statewide Total $76,559,198 $74,908,874 2.20%

Casino May 2019 Total Gaming

Revenue May 2018 Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $53,178,991 $51,755,740 2.75% Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands) $43,671,311 $46,625,533 -6.34% Rivers Casino $32,500,158 $28,964,729 12.21% SugarHouse Casino $28,723,935 $25,642,956 12.01% The Meadows Casino $21,598,986 $20,595,361 4.87% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $21,460,468 $21,125,950 1.58% Harrah's Philadelphia $21,239,457 $22,498,825 -5.60% Mohegan Sun Pocono $20,839,897 $20,333,197 2.49% Mount Airy Casino Resort $15,975,790 $15,548,124 2.75% Valley Forge Casino Resort $12,510,287 $11,745,028 6.52% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,619,442 $11,249,866 3.29% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,820,328 $2,816,825 0.12% Statewide Total $286,139,049 $278,902,133 2.59%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling, this now included sports wagering offered currently through land-based sportsbooks at eight locations and through one online outlet. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board