Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports December Sports Wagering Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 10:01am EST

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site its December monthly report for Sports Wagering. The report encompasses the full month returns from Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and partial month returns from SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh which both started sports wagering operations on Saturday, December 21, 2018.

The monthly report, which will include additional facilities as they launch sportsbooks, provides a breakdown of the total handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth.

Casino

Handle

Revenue

Tax

Rivers Casino*

$5,581,553

$1,066,157

$383,816

SugarHouse Casino*

$5,539,806

$641,167

$230,820

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

$5,051,730

$299,222

$107,720

Statewide Total

$16,173,090

$2,006,546

$722,356

*includes revenue generated during two-day test periods prior to commencing regular operations.

A total of $722,356 of tax revenue was generated and returned to the Commonwealth from sports wagering during December 2018:

State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): 

$682,225.55

Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): 

$  40,131.92

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. To date, the PGCB regulates the play within the Commonwealth of Fantasy Sports Contests along with four casino operators offering Sports Wagering. Additional new gaming initiatives are expected to launch in the coming months.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos.  These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS:

Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey


 (717) 346-8321

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-reports-december-sports-wagering-revenue-300780227.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aAudemars Piguet and Swiss watch rivals hasten shift to in-house sales
RE
10:36aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Latest Pacific Ocean storm pounds California with rain, snow
AQ
10:35aMCCORMICK MPANY : Launches Transformation of Flavor Forecast® for 2019
PR
10:35aFortune Again Names Kronos a Best Workplace in Technology
BU
10:34aHOW TO : Fill Out A Check
PU
10:34aStatement from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., on unprecedented new efforts to support development of over-the-counter naloxone to help reduce opioid overdose deaths
PR
10:34aBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Global Chromatography Resins Market is projected to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2026.
AQ
10:32aSanford Heisler Sharp Files $60 Million Amended Complaint Against Columbia University and Former Dean Thomas Harford Alleging Sexual Harassment and Retaliation
GL
10:31aSmall banks could reap regulatory dividend from Brexit - Bank of England
RE
10:31aSTACK INFRASTRUCTURE : Hillwood, and IPI Partners Announce Partnership to Develop Hyperscale Data Center Campus at AllianceTexas
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.