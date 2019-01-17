Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports December Sports Wagering Revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site its December monthly report for Sports Wagering. The report encompasses the full month returns from Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and partial month returns from SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh which both started sports wagering operations on Saturday, December 21, 2018.

The monthly report, which will include additional facilities as they launch sportsbooks, provides a breakdown of the total handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth.

Casino Handle Revenue Tax Rivers Casino* $5,581,553 $1,066,157 $383,816 SugarHouse Casino* $5,539,806 $641,167 $230,820 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $5,051,730 $299,222 $107,720 Statewide Total $16,173,090 $2,006,546 $722,356

*includes revenue generated during two-day test periods prior to commencing regular operations.

A total of $722,356 of tax revenue was generated and returned to the Commonwealth from sports wagering during December 2018:

• State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $682,225.55 • Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $ 40,131.92

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. To date, the PGCB regulates the play within the Commonwealth of Fantasy Sports Contests along with four casino operators offering Sports Wagering. Additional new gaming initiatives are expected to launch in the coming months.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board