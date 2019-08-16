Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports Gaming Revenue for July

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, shows total revenue generated in the Commonwealth during July and includes separate reports for revenue generated by slot machine, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, and fantasy contests.

The following chart compiles all gaming revenue generated in July 2019 with a comparison for total revenue during July 2018:

Source July 2019 Total Gaming

Revenue July 2018 Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino# $52,297,084 $50,019,386 5.07% Wind Creek Bethlehem $45,341,517 $46,903,725 -3.33% SugarHouse Casino $32,686,400 $30,061,001 8.73% Rivers Casino $27,213,170 $24,976,685 7.26% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $20,877,586 $20,251,246 2.45% Harrah's Philadelphia $20,015,240 $20,834,168 -3.93% The Meadows Casino $19,852,644 $22,090,033 -10.13% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,004,424 $19,586,941 -2.97% Mount Airy Casino Resort $16,459,355 $17,115,022 -3.83% Valley Forge Casino Resort $12,044,192 $10,625,296 13.35% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,251,092 $11,958,484 -5.92% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $3,194,659 $3,042,265 5.01% Fantasy Contests## $1,244,168 $878,185 41.87% Statewide Total $281,481,530 $278,342,437 1.13%



#Parx Casino includes sports wagering revenue from the South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook and Oaks Race and Sportsbook ##Details reported in separate press release

Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming was $116,635,106* during July of 2019.

Slot Machine Revenue

July's gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $199,607,005, a 2% decrease in revenue when compared to the $203,643,986 generated in July 2018. Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in July of this year was $102,741,608*.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 24,671 during July 2019 compared to 25,641 at the casinos in July 2018.

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino July 2019 Slots

Revenue July 2018 Slots

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $34,732,785 $34,711,359 0.06% Rivers Casino $25,367,854 $24,403,665 3.95% Wind Creek Bethlehem $24,443,024 $25,766,910 -5.14% The Meadows Casino $17,389,772 $18,888,431 -7.93% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $17,065,031 $17,296,740 -1.34% Mohegan Sun Pocono $16,381,594 $16,959,855 -3.41% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino $15,211,016 $16,607,642 -8.41% SugarHouse Casino $14,541,103 $14,936,090 -2.64% Mount Airy Casino Resort $13,052,139 $13,163,220 -0.84% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,166,463 $10,627,521 -4.34% Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,450,547 $7,616,720 10.95% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,805,676 $2,665,833 5.25% Statewide Total $199,607,005 $203,643,986 -1.98%

Table Games Revenue

Table games revenue for July 2019 was $76,965,914, an increase of 4.3% over July of last year when revenue was $73,820,267.

Total tax revenue from table games play during July was $12,353,403* with an average of 1,279 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino July 2019 Table

Games

Revenue July 2018 Table

Games

Revenue % Change Wind Creek Bethlehem $20,898,493 $21,136,815 -1.13% Parx Casino $16,386,965 $15,308,027 7.05% SugarHouse Casino $11,178,084 $10,040,595 11.33% Rivers Casino $7,184,911 $5,657,336 27.00% Harrah's Philadelphia $4,617,651 $4,226,527 9.25% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,486,981 $2,954,506 18.02% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,407,216 $3,951,802 -13.78% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,291,769 $3,008,576 9.41% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,622,829 $2,627,085 -0.16% The Meadows Casino $2,462,871 $3,201,602 -23.07% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,039,161 $1,330,964 -21.92% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $388,983 $376,433 3.33% Statewide Total $76,965,914 $73,820,267 4.26%

Online Casino-Type Games Revenue

Online casino game gross revenue, which was launched by three casinos the week of July 15th, totaled $812,306 during the partial month period. A breakdown of revenue by casino slot machine and table games is as follows:

Casino Internet Slot Revenue Internet Table Games Revenue Total Internet

Games Revenue SugarHouse Casino $261,869 $160,927 $422,796 Parx Casino $139,903 $120,221 $260,124 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $115,940 $13,446 $129,386 Statewide Total $517,712 $294,594 $812,306

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during July was $326,700*.

Sports Wagering Revenue

July's Sports Wagering total handle from both retail and online outlets was $59,331,959 which generated $2,852,137 in revenue. A breakout of the handle between retail and online sportsbooks can be found on the website report. All individual casino figures are for a complete month except for Presque Isle Downs Casino which launched its retail sportsbook on July 26th and Valley Forge Casino Resorts online sportsbook which launched on July 25th:

Casino Total Handle Retail Revenue Online

Revenue Total

Revenue SugarHouse Casino $26,450,976 $530,421 $540,766 $1,071,187 Parx Casino $7,199,507 $414,730 $242,244 $656,974 Valley Forge Casino Resort $5,048,106 $168,146 $133,730 $301,876 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $1,772,466 $196,188 n/a $196,188 Harrah's Philadelphia $1,700,923 $186,574 n/a $186,574 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook# $1,864,245 $150,074 n/a $150,074 Rivers Casino $14,343,453 $384,576 -$250,941 $133,634 Oaks Race and Sportsbook# $789,502 $110,162 n/a $110,162 Presque Isle Downs Casino $162,781 $45,469 n/a $45,469 Statewide Total $59,331,959 $2,186,339 $665,798 $2,852,137



#Operated by Parx Casino

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during July was $1,026,769*.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through retail sportsbooks at nine locations and through four online outlets; fantasy sports contests, and; video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online games at airports, both expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

