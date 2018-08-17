Log in
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports July Monthly Fantasy Sports Contests Revenue

08/17/2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site the July Fantasy Sports Contests revenue report. The report provides a breakdown on fees collected from the play of Pennsylvania participants, Fantasy Sports Contests operators adjusted revenue, and the tax revenue due to the Commonwealth, and can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

Tax revenue is derived through a 15% assessment on adjusted revenue reported by the Fantasy Sports Contest operators, and is deposited into the Commonwealth General Fund. In total, tax revenue generated during July totaled $131,728. Seven of the Fantasy Sports Contest operators reported tax revenue due. 

Fantasy Sports revenue and tax revenue for each of the providers for July 2018 is displayed in the following tables:

Fantasy Sports Contest Provider

Fantasy Sports
Contest Adjusted
Revenue

State Tax

Due

DraftKings

$437,108.24

$65,566.24

FanDuel

$427,451.31

$64,117.70

DRAFT

$8,760.00

$1,314.00

Fantasy Draft

$1,737.19

$260.58

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

$1,627.97

$244.20

Sportshub Technologies

$1,236.16

$185.42

Boom Fantasy

$264.06

$39.61

Full Time Fantasy Sports

$0.00

$0.00

Fantasy Football Players Championship

$0.00

$0.00

Total

$878,184.93

$131,727.75

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos.  These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey
(717) 346-8321  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-reports-july-monthly-fantasy-sports-contests-revenue-300698803.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board


© PRNewswire 2018
