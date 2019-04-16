Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports March Fantasy Contests Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site the March Fantasy Contests Revenue Report. The report provides a breakdown on fees collected from the play of Pennsylvania participants, Fantasy Contests Operators' adjusted revenue, and tax revenue due to the Commonwealth. The report can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

Fantasy adjusted revenue for March was $1,634,845 compared to adjusted revenue of $1,629,178 in February.

Tax revenue is derived through a 15% assessment on the adjusted revenue reported by the Fantasy Contest Operators and is deposited into the Commonwealth General Fund. This resulted in tax revenue generated during March of $245,227. Six of the Fantasy Contest Operators reported tax revenue due.

Fantasy revenue and tax revenue for each of the providers for March 2019 is displayed in the following table:

Fantasy Contest Provider

March 2019
Fantasy Contest
Adjusted Revenue

March 2019

State Tax Due

DraftKings

$864,702.58

$129,705.39

FanDuel

$736,340.40

$110,451.06

DRAFT

$20,170.67

$3,025.60

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

$11,528.94

$1,729.34

Boom Fantasy

$2,716.60

$407.50

Sportshub Technologies

$112.58

$16.89

Fantasy Draft

-$727.22

-$109.08

Fantasy Football Players Championship

$0.00

$0.00

Full Time Fantasy Sports

$0.00

$0.00

Total

$1,634,844.55

$245,226.70

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos.  These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS:

Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey


(717) 346-8321

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-reports-march-fantasy-contests-revenue-300833147.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pETIHAD ETISALAT : Saudi commission fines three telecom companies SR38m
AQ
03:19pCOCA COLA : Russell Peters to perform debut show at Coca-Cola Arena
AQ
03:18pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR
PU
03:18pGold Falls Out of Favor as Risk Rally Continues Into Spring -- Update
DJ
03:17pQUALCOMM INC/DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pARAB BANKING : Bank ABC sponsors Bahrain Women Printmakers' first art exhibition
AQ
03:15pApple and Qualcomm settle royalty dispute
RE
03:14pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces the All New Galaxy A Series
AQ
03:13pFIGTREE : Man charged over alleged carjacking - Figtree
AQ
03:13pSM PRIME : Sandigan orders mayor`s arrest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About