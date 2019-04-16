Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board : Reports March Fantasy Contests Revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site the March Fantasy Contests Revenue Report. The report provides a breakdown on fees collected from the play of Pennsylvania participants, Fantasy Contests Operators' adjusted revenue, and tax revenue due to the Commonwealth. The report can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

Fantasy adjusted revenue for March was $1,634,845 compared to adjusted revenue of $1,629,178 in February.

Tax revenue is derived through a 15% assessment on the adjusted revenue reported by the Fantasy Contest Operators and is deposited into the Commonwealth General Fund. This resulted in tax revenue generated during March of $245,227. Six of the Fantasy Contest Operators reported tax revenue due.

Fantasy revenue and tax revenue for each of the providers for March 2019 is displayed in the following table:

Adjusted Revenue March 2019 State Tax Due DraftKings $864,702.58 $129,705.39 FanDuel $736,340.40 $110,451.06 DRAFT $20,170.67 $3,025.60 Yahoo Fantasy Sports $11,528.94 $1,729.34 Boom Fantasy $2,716.60 $407.50 Sportshub Technologies $112.58 $16.89 Fantasy Draft -$727.22 -$109.08 Fantasy Football Players Championship $0.00 $0.00 Full Time Fantasy Sports $0.00 $0.00 Total $1,634,844.55 $245,226.70

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

