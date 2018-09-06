Log in
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : Announces Temporary Closing of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Altoona, Blair County

09/06/2018 | 03:14pm EDT

ALTOONA, Pa., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will temporarily close its Fine Wine & Good Spirits in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center, 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, Blair County, while the store is refurbished.

This store will close at 7:00 PM on Sunday, Sept. 9, and will reopen after it is rebranded.

Customers in the area can shop at a temporary Fine Wine & Good Spirits just a few doors down in the same plaza. To minimize any inconvenience, the temporary store, which will open Monday, Sept. 10, will maintain the same hours: 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM Mondays through Saturdays and 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sundays.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

When it reopens, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-announces-temporary-closing-of-fine-wine--good-spirits-in-altoona-blair-county-300708372.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2018
