Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : Announces Temporary Closing of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Columbia, Lancaster County

01/18/2019 | 03:32pm EST

COLUMBIA, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will temporarily close its Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 36 S. 18th St., Columbia, Lancaster County, while the store is refurbished.

This store will close at 9:00 PM Saturday, Jan. 19, and will reopen after it is renovated.

Customers in the area can shop at the following nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores:

  • 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
  • Wheatland Center, 1761A Columbia Ave., Lancaster
  • Centerville Square, 558 Centerville Rd., Lancaster – this is a Premium Collection store

Store hours and additional locations can be found at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

When it reopens, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-announces-temporary-closing-of-fine-wine--good-spirits-in-columbia-lancaster-county-300781078.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
